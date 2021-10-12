A call to find a person results in discovery of woman’s body in a wooded area, CMPD says

The discovery of a woman’s body in a wooded area in west Charlotte led to a suspect being charged with her kidnapping and murder, police said Tuesday.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue in reference to an attempt to locate call. Once officers arrived, they were directed to a wooded area in the 1800 block of J. Julian Lane, near Tuckaseegee Road, where they found the body of 30-year-old Miranda Springs, police said. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police identified Saafiq Jahquiel Hall, 26, as a suspect in Springs’ death. He has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping..

Police did not specify whether Hall and Springs knew each another, or a possible motive for the killing.

Hall is in custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office’s, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.