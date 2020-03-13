If you get a call from police claiming you’ve been arrested, don’t worry. Here’s why.

If you get a call from Coral Gables police, immediately hang up.

The law enforcement agency issued that recommendation Friday morning after receiving numerous reports of consumers scams involving phony police.

Using technology that changes their Caller ID to that of Coral Gables police, scammers dialed locals and threatened arrest if they’re not paid a fee, officers say.

Not even missing their call will keep you safe. The number they’ll leave on voicemails closely resembles the Coral Gables police’s answering service. In some cases, the scammers have tried contacting people through email.

There’s just one big difference: All calls to the Police Department are answered by an actual person, not a robot.

Police are asking anyone targeted by the scam to call their real non-emergency number at 305-442-1600.