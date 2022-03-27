In call with Putin, Turkey's Erdogan stresses need for ceasefire

NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Sunday that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions were needed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, his office said in a statement.

"Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region," his office said in a readout of the call.

It added they agreed the next round of peace committee talks between Ukraine and Russia would be held in Istanbul.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said the next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Azra Ceylan; Writing by Jonathan Spicer, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, military intel chief says

    The head of Ukraine's military intelligence unit said on Sunday that Russia wishes to split the country into two, similar to how North and South Korea were created.Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement that Russia's invasion was "an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine," Reuters reported.However, Budanov predicted that Ukraine would succeed in fending off the Russian forces."In addition, the season of a total Ukrainian guerrilla...

  • Ginni Thomas' texts present 'textbook case' for Justice Thomas to recuse himself: Klobuchar

    Senate Judiciary Committee member Amy Klobuchar said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from certain cases after it emerged that his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, sent text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to help overturn the 2020 election results, calling it "a textbook case for" recusal. In January, the court declined to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining Trump White House records over the objection of only one justice: Thomas.

  • GOP rep says White House walk-back of Biden's Putin comment 'damages his credibility'

    Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that the White House's backtracking on President Biden's remarks saying Russian President Vladimir Putin shouldn't remain in power "damages his credibility." During an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News, Waltz told host Maria Bartiromo that Biden's remarks are going to add more fuel to Russian propaganda."And it could actually backfire to make Putin stronger internally," Waltz said. "And...

  • Nicaragua expels Red Cross representative without giving reason

    Nicaragua has expelled a top representative from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) without giving any reasoning, the humanitarian group said on Friday. The expulsion comes days after a similar decision in which Nicaragua ordered Vatican ambassador Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag to leave, which the Holy See called "incomprehensible." The ICRC said it received a letter from the Nicaraguan government informing the organization that it had withdrawn its approval for representative Thomas Ess' stay in the country.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    U.S. President Joe Biden, visiting NATO ally Poland, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "butcher". * Russian President Vladimir Putin could not remain in power, and his war against Ukraine has been a strategic failure for Moscow,Bi den said on Saturday. "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden told a crowd in Warsaw.

  • Turkey says world cannot 'burn bridges' with Moscow

    Turkey and other nations must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself. NATO member Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to mediate in the month-long conflict. "If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day," Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum.

  • UK's Prince William says he wants to serve after Caribbean criticism

    Prince William has said he is committed to service and "not telling people what to do" after a tour of the Caribbean that was marked by protests over the British empire and criticism that the trip reflected a throwback to colonial times. William released the statement at the end of an eight-day tour with his wife Kate to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas that included protests and calls for reparations payments by Britain and an apology for slavery. Some British and international media have also criticised some images from the tour, such as the royals shaking hands with Jamaican children through wire fences and standing on an open-top vehicle to observe a military parade that recreated an image of Queen Elizabeth doing the same thing in the 1950s.

  • Mounting Fed Bets, War Uncertainty Put Spotlight on Battered Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders primed for more turbulence will potentially look toward the yen when foreign-exchange market action kicks off in the Asia-Pacific on Monday amid ongoing uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war and the path of global central bank policies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World

  • NFL Draft 2022: Eagles prospect visit tracker

    Tracking the Eagles' top 30 prospect visits leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Elon Musk renews calls for Russia's president to be stopped: 'We cannot let Putin take over Ukraine'

    Elon Musk warned that a victory for Russia in Ukraine could embolden other countries to wage war, saying, "It is important to do something serious."

  • Zelensky urges Hungary’s Orban to ‘decide who you are with’ over Ukraine war

    ‘Listen, Viktor, do you know what’s going on in Mariupol?’

  • France's Macron calls for restraint in words and actions regarding Ukraine conflict

    French President Emmanuel Macron called for restraint in both words and actions in dealing with the Ukraine conflict, after U.S. President Joe Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "butcher" and said he should not remain in power. "I wouldn't use this type of wording because I continue to hold discussions with President Putin," Macron said on France 3 TV channel. Biden, speaking in Warsaw, had said that Putin "cannot remain in power".

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden calls for Western unity as Russia suffers setbacks

    President Joe Biden called on the world to unite to resist Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a major speech in Poland on Saturday.

  • Zelensky asks for '1 percent' of NATO's tanks and planes

    Zelensky asks for '1 percent' of NATO's tanks and planes

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on racism in America and new state legislation

    March 27, 2022, letters: Readers comment on racism in America and new state legislation that will enhance the behavioral health system.

  • SWAT commander takes us inside tense moments as gunman held bus at bay along I-85

    SWAT commander takes us inside tense moments as gunman held bus at bay along I-85

  • Former Top NATO Commander Warns: ‘It’s Going To Get Worse’ For Ukraine

    Philip Breedlove explained why Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming "more and more dangerous every day."

  • Trump airs grievances, all but admits at a 2024 run in Georgia

    Trump complained about the elction being rigged while hinting he might run again

  • Petraeus: Mariupol becoming a 'Ukrainian Alamo'

    Former CIA Director David Petraeus on Sunday called Mariupol "a Ukrainian Alamo" that ultimately "looks as if it's going to have to collapse.""It's fighting to the last defender and pinning down multiple Russian battalions, and doing so very heroically," he said on ABC's "This Week" of Ukrainian defenders fighting Russian forces. "But ultimately it looks as if it's going to have to collapse. It's going to be taken.""And when it does, that is a...

  • MLB cracks down on sticky substances even further after suspicious spin rate rebound

    Spin rates crept back up late last season.