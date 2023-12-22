Who to call to report suspicious activity or people acting erratically in Phoenix

Phoenix has several different services available to ensure the health and well-being of community members.

If there's an emergency or threat to public safety, call or text 911. If you can make a voice call, you should, as when texting the operator won't receive location information automatically. Anyone who texts 911 should include precise location information in their first message.

If the situation is not an emergency, refer to the following list of numbers. Crime Stop and the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center receive information about suspicious activity, and Phoenix's Community Assistance Program is available to help people with behavioral or substance abuse challenges.

There are specific Phoenix numbers to call for infrastructure problems, like a broken water line, a gas leak, graffiti or a blocked road.

Who should I call in Phoenix to report suspicious activity or a person with behavioral issues?

Crime Stop — 602-262-6151: For non-emergency incidents, such as suspicious activity, contact Crime Stop. This number serves as a tool for community members to contribute to maintaining a safe environment.

Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center — 602-644-5805 : ACTIC also accepts tips regarding suspicious activities. They can be reached by phone or online through their website, azactic.gov.

Community Assistance Program — 602-262-6151: The Community Assistance Program is intended for situations that require behavioral or drug use assistance. People can reach the program by calling the Crime Stop number or 911. The program offers services that range from checking on a neighbor or relative with behavioral issues, to aiding those who are not coherent and need assistance.

Phoenix police non-emergency line — 602-262-6151: Crime Stop and the Community Assistance Program are reached through the Phoenix Police Department's non-emergency line. This number can also be used to file a police report or request an officer be dispatched.

Who should I call in Phoenix to report a road closure, water leak or the smell of gas?

Road closures — 602-262-6441 : Use this number to report any unexpected road closures, obstructions or other potentially hazardous road conditions.

Sewer and water — 602-261-8000 : Use this number if you encounter any sewer or water concerns, like water main breaks, water service line problems, open hydrants and sewer backups.

Gas leaks — 602-271-4277 : For any gas-related emergencies, including gas leaks or suspected gas-related incidents, call this number, which will connect you to Southwest Gas.

Graffiti reporting — 602-534-4444, Ext. 1: This number is dedicated to addressing graffiti-related concerns.

Keeping these numbers readily available can help ensure the safety and well-being of Phoenix residents.

Reach the reporter at miguel.torres@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Need help in Phoenix? Here are non-emergency numbers to keep handy