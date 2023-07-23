Call me a RINO, libertarians. Ukraine is one of the few things Joe Biden gets right | Opinion

Russia’s Putin must be defeated

Hugh Hewitt got it right in his column “What if a cruel, vengeful, Putin wins in Ukraine?” (July 14, 15A) The bloodshed among civilians would be incalculable. How do we know? Vladimir Putin’s history tells us so.

Yes, President Joe Biden has been a disaster in most policy matters. But he has gotten Ukraine mostly right. And I will not support any Republican who wants to pull our support for Ukraine. For all you libertarians pretending to be Republicans, call me a “RINO,” or “Republican In Name Only,” as much as you want. That term has no meaning coming from you.

- Clete McAlister, Arlington

Texas has to work for all

As a native Texan Democrat, I understand that one thing that will hurt Texas, if it does not already, is doctors and other health providers leaving the state for bluer ones over abortion laws. This will continue to imperil our health.

I’ve lived here for more than 50 years and loved growing up here, but the political climate in Texas is crazy, and I will caution Republicans that President Joe Biden lost the state in 2020 by only about 630,000 votes. This state was blue before, and if the people want a Texas that will actually work for all its residents, it will become blue again — and not too far off, I hope.

- Bill McGuire, Bryan

Whose wallet being opened?

Let’s be clear: Student loan debt is not being eliminated. It is simply being transferred to those who do not owe it.

- Frank M. Wagnon, Southlake

Super Bowl ring’s meaning

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones actually gave Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a Super Bowl ring. (July 12, 1B, “Why Clarence Thomas has a Cowboys Super Bowl ring”) Why? I thought the ring was for someone who actually helped the Cowboys win a Super Bowl.

How many other people has Jones given rings to? How can one be expected to support a team whose owner so disrespects its accomplishments?

- Cinda Alloway, Grapevine

The future of electricity

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is telling everyone to cut back on electricity because of the hot weather. The federal government is telling everyone to start buying electric cars. Soon, you may have to choose: Do you charge your electric car and go to work or stay home in the air conditioning?

- Randy Geisel, Arlington

School choice works there

I don’t understand why Democrats are against school choice when several liberal countries have it, including Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and more. We are actually the laggards among the largest economies.

- Anne Ward, Cypress

No public money for religion

Public taxes go to public schools. All parents can choose where to educate their kids. It’s called private school. Sending tax dollars to religious schools is a clear violation of the Constitution.

- Bill Moore, Houston

Right-sizing jail population

The Tarrant County government is spending $18 million to house inmates who are ready for transfer to the state in a private prison because of staffing shortages. (Aug. 30, 2022, Star-Telegram.com, “Citing staffing shortage, Tarrant County is sending 432 inmates to private jail near Lubbock”)

Tarrant County must move into the 21 century. If it is efficiently saving jail space for “dangerous” inmates, there is no reason for a jail population to be higher than 75% capacity under any circumstances — even if the state is not picking up its prisoners.

- Leslie J. Smith, Grapevine