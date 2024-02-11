A call for safety: Pueblo County Commissioner Esgar urges passage of railroad safety bill

On Oct. 15, 2023, a coal train derailed north of Pueblo, causing a devastating bridge collapse over Interstate 25 that tragically claimed the life of a truck driver. I visited the site of the derailment while crews were working to clean it up and re-open I-25. We all remember vividly the images of the more than 30 coal cars that derailed, closing the interstate for four days, causing massive traffic headaches for thousands of Puebloans and extensive unbudgeted expense to Pueblo County. While observing the scene firsthand, I couldn’t help but think that this tragedy could have been prevented.

This horrifically sad event is a stark illustration of why I believe the recently introduced bill in the Colorado legislature, HB24-1030 which implements additional railroad safety requirements, is critical. I applaud and thank Representative Javier Mabrey, Senator Lisa Cutter, and Senator Tony Exum for introducing this bill.

The time has come once again to prioritize the safety of our communities over railroad profit margins. While serving in the legislature, I sponsored HB19-1034 along with Representative Tom Sullivan and Senator Jessie Danielson. That bill was signed into law and ensures that every train in Colorado is operated by a two-person crew, which improves train safety. Obviously, more needs to be done.

The legislation currently under consideration takes crucial steps towards rectifying additional railroad safety issues. First, the bill requires more trackside detectors to be installed. This is a proactive, simple, intelligent measure that utilizes technology developed right here at TTCI north of the Pueblo Chemical Depot. More trackside detectors will enable prompt identification and resolution of potential problems, preventing disasters before they occur.

Second, by holding the length of trains to the current average of 8,500 feet, the bill helps mitigate increased wear & tear on equipment and other problems which lead to derailments. Many of us have already seen several trains passing through Pueblo County that are nearly three miles long. When speaking directly with railroad workers, they have lamented that because these trains are so long, their handheld radios often can’t receive a signal from one end of the train to the other. This inability to communicate between train personnel puts train crews and adjacent communities at unnecessary risk.

Finally, a provision in the bill prohibits trains from blocking railroad crossings for extended periods. Blocked crossings are not just an inconvenience for our residents, but pose serious safety hazards, including preventing emergency responders from getting to people in need. Preventing excessively long trains will also reduce the potential for trains to block crossings.

Railroad companies are not doing enough to prevent derailments and are actively engaging in profit-driven practices that defy common sense. Recent news stories have highlighted hundreds of derailments across the country, noting again and again how railroad companies are cutting corners that put us all at risk. We cannot allow them to endanger our lives and threaten Colorado’s fragile ecosystems by inadequately maintaining railroad equipment and pushing to make trains longer and more dangerous.

We cannot wait for more tragedies to happen. Colorado legislators have an opportunity to act now to prevent further loss of life and protect the viability of rail, which is a critical part of Pueblo County’s economy.

I urge my friends and former colleagues in the Colorado State Legislature to prioritize the passage of this vital legislation. Together, we can ensure that tragedies like the October derailment become a thing of the past and that our railroad systems prioritize safety.

Daneya Esgar

Daneya Esgar currently serves on the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners. She previously represented Pueblo in the Colorado House of Representatives for eight years. During her time at the Capitol, she served as Chair of the Joint Budget Committee and as House Majority Leader.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Esgar: Colorado must pass vital railroad safety bill