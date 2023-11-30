Do you call it the South End or South Side? Columbus fundraiser will determine winner

The Southeast Lions Club will announce the winner of its South End versus South Side fundraising contest from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

South End or South Side? If you live or work in that part of Columbus, if you were born there, if you go to church or school there, all play a role in what you might call it.

To that end, the Southeast Lions Club is holding a "South End" versus "South Side" contest on its webpage and the Columbus Southeast Lions Club Facebook page, a fundraiser for South Side organizations.

"It’s just a way to get people engaged and talk about why they love the neighborhood," said Tom Grote, president of the Southeast Lions Club.

It's the third year for the event. The South End has won in blow-out style the first two years, Grote said.

"It's kind of like the Ohio State-Michigan game, going for three years in a row," Grote joked.

The goal is to raise $5,000.

Money raised goes to groups such as the Domincan Sisters of Peace Learning Center, the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Schiller Park, the St. Ladislas Food Pantry, the South Central Commons Block Watch, and Camp Echoing Hills for disabled chldren in Coshocton County.

People can go to the Southeast Lions Club webpage where they can click on a "South End" or "South Side" tab and make a donation there.

The South End/South Side winner will be revealed at an event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the South Side's Hey Hey Bar & Grill, 361 E. Whittier St., where people can vote and donate in person. The Lions Club will also be collecting winter coats and eyeglasses. and presenting a check to the Boys and Girls Club, which has a space in the Reeb Avenue Center.

Sue Gall has owned the Hey Hey for decades with husband Tim.

"The old timers, the people who grew up in the South End, always called it the South End. The new people who come in call it the South Side," she said.

"It’s just a fun thing," she said.

So what does she call it?

"The South End, because my husband was born there!" she said.

The Lions Club also will be honoring long-time South Side community leader Donna Bates at the event for her years of service. Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, who grew up on the South Side, is scheduled to be there, Grote said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: South End or South Side? Lions Club fundraiser to determine winner.