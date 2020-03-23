On a call with Trump officials, police chief pleads: 'Stop testing NBA players, start testing first responders'

At the end of an hour-long phone call with White House and Homeland Security officials, a police chief from outside San Francisco made a stark plea: “Stop testing NBA players, and start testing our first responders.”

The appeal came during a call on Friday organized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in order to provide police departments with information “to get through this crisis OK,” Dr. Alex Eastman of the Dallas Police Department said on the call.

A New Jersey State Police official expressed concern that federal privacy laws were masking the exact locations of confirmed coronavirus cases in his state, endangering officers and citizens there.

“We’ve already had a case where a positive test was out breaking the quarantine, driving around with just a mask on, in their car,” he warned on the call, worried that his officers won't be able to take proper precautions without knowing more about where cases have been confirmed.

Chief John Carli of Vacaville, California, said he had to rely on “backchannels” at a local hospital to procure tests for officers possibly exposed to the deadly disease.

“Somebody needs to make a decision at the very high level so that we’re not having to have these decisions made [this way],” he insisted to Trump administration officials on the call, which was recorded and reviewed by ABC News.

As the coronavirus crisis deepens, Friday's call reflected how police departments across the country are struggling to keep their agencies -- and their communities -- intact.

It also illustrated, in sometimes explicit terms, how drastically policing in America has been altered in such a short period of time.

“Our mission has completely changed from what we were doing three weeks ago,” Bill Brooks, police chief in Norwood, Massachusetts, said on the call. “Our core mission at this point is not only public service but sustainability. I need the police department to be operational and healthy 60 days from now.”

Under the grip of the coronavirus, police departments and other law enforcement agencies have lost significant portions of their workforce to quarantine, self-isolation and confirmed sickness. At the Department of Homeland Security alone, “several thousand” employees have been sidelined in recent weeks, a senior DHS official disclosed on the call.

“If we’re quarantining [our] people for 14 days … we’re going to lose our first responders,” Carli warned. “And we have to, at a national level, get the support down to the local level. Stop testing NBA players, and start testing our first responders.”

He was referring to the 13 professional basketball players who reportedly have already tested positive for coronavirus. In at least some of those cases, it was reportedly state officials -- not federal officials -- who determined tests were warranted.

But Dr. Eastman of the Dallas Police noted on the call that many officers “are clamoring” to be tested when their risk of exposure is actually quite low.

In fact, Eastman said, in his area only about one out of every 10 police officers possibly exposed to coronavirus actually needs to be tested.

Meanwhile, routine traffic stops -- and those ubiquitous police requests for “license and registration” -- have become almost obsolete.

“We really told our people not to do traffic enforcement at all,” Brooks said on the call.

