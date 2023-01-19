Call for underprivileged to join Arctic expedition

Aspiring explorers from underprivileged backgrounds are being given the opportunity to join a "life-changing" Arctic expedition.

The Resolute Expedition on SV Linden, Europe's largest three-masted vessel, will leave Plymouth in June.

On board will be 10 people selected from inner-city areas across the UK.

Polar explorer Jim McNeill, who is leading the expedition, said: "This is my way of giving back."

He grew up on a council estate in Barnet, North London, and said he wanted to encourage people "from all walks of life" to do something positive about climate change.

"I come from a very humble background and I always say if I can do it, anyone can do it, and someone gave me the chance when I was 16 to learn about the mountains and go climbing, so this is my way of giving back," he said.

The expedition will travel 10,000 nautical miles from Plymouth to High Arctic Canada to carry out research on the ocean.

LISTEN: Jim McNeill speaks to BBC Radio Devon about the expedition

The 10 fully-funded members would be selected over a weekend and would come "from all backgrounds", Mr McNeill said.

"Some may be unemployed, others on a gap year and some who are retired," he added.

He said no previous experience was required for the expedition "because the skills they will get are life skills".

Mr McNeill said the 10 would be picked before the end of February and would join experts and self-funded crew members on different legs of the journey.

They would be "intrinsically" involved during the expedition, carrying out evidence-gathering tasks and sailing the vessel.

McNeill added: "It's nothing like an adventure holiday or anything like that.

"It will be very difficult at times.

"It will be exhausting but incredibly rewarding when they see the coast of Greenland and Canada."

The vessel is expected to arrive back in Plymouth on 24 October.

