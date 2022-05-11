What do you call this war?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Destroyed Russian helicopter
Destroyed Russian helicopter

In the end, he abandoned his absurd attempts to talk about some «Ukrainian terrorist attacks» and on the eve of the invasion, he finally called out the real cause of the war: Ukrainian independence.

Read also: Soviet identity is gone forever, but Putin doesn’t get it

And this was a rare moment when he did not lie.

It is our freedom that stands in the way of Putin’s plans to restore Russia’s empire of slavery.

That is why the current war is a war for independence.

We continue the work that our predecessors did not complete hundreds of years ago.

This is a postponed war that did not begin immediately after the restoration of independence in 1991.

Then, the enemy was weak. After a few decades, it gained strength and tried to bring us back into its fold.

Some want to call (and call) this war a patriotic one, to emphasize its mass character. This definition is periodically heard in the Ukrainian media and is even used by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

How appropriate is its use?

Our war is supported by the masses, it shows many examples of military and civilian heroism. But do not use the term «patriotic.»

Because that appeals to Russian history. That appeals to the war of 1812. But mostly to the German-Soviet war of 1941–1945.

This term involves us in Russia’s past. And even part of Russia’s modernity.

Because in today’s Russia, the Patriotic War is a brand that embodies one of the foundations of the Russian world.

They are talking about an invincible Soviet/Russian army that liberated the world from Nazism.

This myth was the basis for the formation of Soviet identity, and the Soviet people’s perspective.

Its components were the ideas of mass patriotism and sacrifice in the name of the Soviet homeland, the unprecedented mobilization of all «Soviet» people in the fight against a terrible threat, and the messianic campaign westward to «liberate» Europe.

In the early 2000s, Putin-led Russia set out to restore its influence in the «post-Soviet» space. Later, they openly declared their ambitions to restore the USSR.

To do this they use:

Read also: Is another Russia even possible?

  • Energy blackmail,

  • The manipulation of all Russian-speaking people,

  • And even the threat of nuclear weapons,

  • The so-called «common history» is also in this arsenal.

The concepts of the Great Patriotic War and the Great Victory and Soviet myths about the past war are widely propagated in cinema, television, and literature to keep the people of the former Soviet Union in the orbit of Russian influence.

The «common heroic past» is used to keep a powerful pro-Russian lobby within independent states.

Thus, the myth of the war is an important tool of Russia’s geopolitical influence.

Read also: Putin is preparing for a long war, according to US intelligence

And the myth of the Patriotic War inspires the Russian soldiers who think they are going to liberate Ukraine from the Nazis.

Nazis for them include me and you, our soldiers, our parents, women and children.

And so we should not repeat Russian propaganda brands, which can no longer be washed away like the St. George’s ribbons while they attack us with «grads» and «kinzhals».

Our war is a continuation of centuries of struggle for freedom and is unique in its mass character.

Today, every Ukrainian who can stop the enemy by their own efforts takes part along with the military. Therefore, it should be called a People’s War.

A People’s War for independence.

This view of our struggle, which pays homage to our predecessors and emphasizes the mass heroism of our contemporaries, is another step towards our victory.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka deploys troops in capital after violence, protests

    Sri Lankan authorities deployed armored vehicles and troops on the streets of the capital Wednesday, two days after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters, triggering a wave of violence across the country. Armored trucks with soldiers riding atop were seen rolling into some areas of Colombo, where the government is facing its severest challenge in decades as the country plunges into economic crisis and protests. Videos posted on social media showed lines of military trucks moving out of the capital and soldiers setting up checkpoints across the country, amid fears that a political vacuum could pave the way for a military takeover.

  • Now in spotlight, Dubai Jews struggle for public synagogue

    Every Saturday, in secluded beach villas, hotel banquet halls and luxury apartment towers across Dubai, Jews arrive to worship at some of the world's most hidden synagogues even as the United Arab Emirates encourages the dramatic growth and openness of its Jewish community. Plans to build a permanent sanctuary for Dubai's fast-expanding congregation have sputtered to a standstill, Jewish leaders say. The new community is running up against hurdles that religious groups long have grappled with in this federation, where the state’s official religion of Islam is closely monitored, non-Muslim practice is controlled and religious buildings are limited.

  • Ethiopia war: Evidence of mass killing being burned - witnesses

    Mass graves are being dug up to hide evidence of killing in western Tigray, witnesses say.

  • Russia's offensive in Donbas two weeks behind Putin's plans, says Pentagon

    Russia's offensive in the Donbas is about two weeks behind Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's plans, a senior U.S. Department of Defense official said at a briefing on May 10.

  • In letters, U.S. tries to reshape Taiwan’s weapons requests

    State Department says Taipei should buy missiles and upgraded artillery, not helicopters.

  • Ukraine, Russia Gas Clash Raises Threat to Europe’s Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment CrumblesUkraine and Russia clashed over natural gas sent via pipelines to Europe in a spat that’s disrupting supplies transiting the war-hit country for the fir

  • Eurovision 2022: Ukraine presumed favourites after qualifying for final

    Kalush Orchestra, who are tipped to win the song contest, secured an easy victory in the first semi-final.

  • New audio tapes have leaked of Sen. Lindsey Graham saying that Trump 'went too far' and 'plays the TV game,' while calling Biden the 'best person to have' post-January 6

    Graham is heard in the audio saying Biden "may be the best person" to have in office post-Capitol riot: "How mad can you get at Joe Biden?"

  • Trump's defense chief says he was accused of disloyalty after he refused to back claims the slain Iranian Maj. Gen. Soleimani was planning to attack 4 US Embassies

    "A trusted colleague told me that some of Trump's friends called to report on me, complaining that I was 'undermining' him," Esper writes.

  • Dorsey weighs in on Twitter bans after Musk says Trump’s would be lifted

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he does not believe there should be permanent bans on the platform, with limited exceptions, after Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Trump following the completion of his acquisition. “Musk says @jack agrees with him that there shouldn’t be permanent bans on individual…

  • Top U.S. Spy Spills on Putin’s ‘Drastic’ Secret Plan to Win War

    GettyThe U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to dig his heels in over the war in Ukraine and let it drag on for some time—and along the way, Putin might resort to extreme measures to ensure Russia wins in the end, top U.S. spies warned Tuesday.The next steps Putin might take include escalating domestic measures that could contribute to the war effort, such as instituting martial law, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Hai

  • Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

    NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France (Reuters) - The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army. Marat Gabidullin took part in Wagner Group missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Syria and in a previous conflict in Ukraine, before deciding to go public about his experience inside the secretive private military company. He quit the Wagner group in 2019, but several months before Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24 Gabidullin, 55, said he received a call from a recruiter who invited him to go back to fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

  • Mark Esper said Trump told him to 'get rid of' impeachment witness Alexander Vindman

    Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper documented a White House campaign to punish Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after he testified at Trump's impeachment.

  • Trump Kept Asking if China Was Shooting Us With a ‘Hurricane Gun’

    The then-leader of the free world also inquired whether the U.S. could bomb China in retaliation for the alleged hurricane attack

  • Russia suffers catastrophic losses in the war and changes its propaganda Ukrainian intelligence

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 11:12 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Vladimir Putin's regime has ordered the media, in its propaganda, to bring the Russian public's attention to "the opposition of the Russian army to all the countries of the European Union and NATO".

  • Top five Russian propaganda WWII myths debunked

    On May 9, Ukraine celebrated Victory over Nazism Day in World War II. The day before, the world marked the end of hostilities in Europe.

  • Four Russian governors resign as sanctions bite

    The heads of the Tomsk, Saratov, Kirov and Mari El regions announced their immediate departures from office, while the head of Ryazan region said he would not run for another term. Elections are scheduled to take place in all five regions in September. Though Russian regional governors are elected, they are politically subordinate to the Kremlin.

  • Private Meal With Kingpin Offers Clues to How Marcos Will Rule Philippines

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of his landslide election win on Monday, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave few specifics on how he’d govern the Philippines. But a private dinner he attended soon after entering the race last October may provide clues on his priorities -- and to whom he’s beholden. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bou

  • Army looks to take Stryker vehicles out of Alaska

    “We are looking at potentially taking the Strykers out of Alaska,” the Army secretary told senators.

  • Family of Marine freed from Russian custody rejects Ted Cruz's claim that he helped get him home: 'We are not appreciative'

    Joey Reed, father of former Marine Trevor Reed, said Cruz could have done more to help free his son, who was convicted and detained for attacking Russian police.