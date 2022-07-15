Call for a welfare check leads to homicide in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

A homicide was discovered when police officers were sent to do a welfare check in a northwest Charlotte residential neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim and cause of death have not been revealed.

Investigators say the discovery was made at 5:39 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in the 1100 block of Long Paw Lane.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide on the 1100 block of Long Paw Lane in northwest Charlotte.

The neighborhood of single-family homes is northwest of Interstate 485, not far from Pine Island Country Club.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male subject. Medic responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene,” CMPD said in a news release.

Additional details were not released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to speak to a Homicide Unit detective at 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

