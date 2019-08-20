Is Callaway Golf (ELY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Callaway Golf (ELY). ELY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that ELY holds a PEG ratio of 0.60. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ELY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.95. Over the last 12 months, ELY's PEG has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.64.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ELY's P/B ratio of 2.17. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.51. Over the past 12 months, ELY's P/B has been as high as 3.06 and as low as 1.80, with a median of 2.18.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Callaway Golf's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ELY is an impressive value stock right now.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Callaway Golf Company (ELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.