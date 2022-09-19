Callaway man sentenced to prison for shooting at Bay County deputies

Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
·2 min read
William Kiefer Bradley Egan, a 30-year-old Callaway resident, was sentenced Friday to serve 35 years in prison for shooting a gun at two Bay County Sheriff's Office deputies.
William Kiefer Bradley Egan, a 30-year-old Callaway resident, was sentenced Friday to serve 35 years in prison for shooting a gun at two Bay County Sheriff's Office deputies.

PANAMA CITY — A Callaway man will spend more than 30 years in prison for firing a gun at two Bay County Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, William Kiefer Bradley Egan, a 30-year-old Callaway resident, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and five years for possession of a bulletproof vest during the crime.

Egan opened fired on deputies after they responded to reports of someone shooting a gun on Feb. 2, 2019.

"Both deputies who were shot at that day testified at sentencing about how the experience affected them," the release reads. "They said the full repercussions of nearly being shot took time to sink in, but it brought home the reality that there really might be a day they do not return home from a day on the job."

Two Panama City men: sentenced to prison after car-chase shooting

Panama City man: gets 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting a child, videotaping attacks

The release also said prosecutor Barbara Beasley asked for Egan to receive the maximum sentence not only because he did not seek out treatment for his emotional issues, but because "he knew what he was doing that day when he armed himself, put on a bulletproof vest, walked out the door and started shooting up the neighborhood."

Beasley said this was reinforced by calls Egan made from jail that were played during his sentencing. In them he coached family members of what to say, and he also mocked the deputies he shot toward.

"When you listen to these jail calls, you hear how he really feels about the case," Beasley said in the release. "He had no remorse. He was mocking the deputies. He was mocking the sheriff's office. He took no responsibility for his crimes."

The release said Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register agreed with Beasley's suggestion of a maximum sentence because people should be held accountable for crimes against "the community's frontline defense."

"Other than someone actually getting shot, I don't know (how) it could've been any worse," he said in the release.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Callaway resident faces jail time for shooting at Bay County deputies

Recommended Stories

  • Two Panama City men sentenced to prison after car-chase shooting

    Jordan Hutchinson, 22, and Chase Chavez, 21, were sentenced Friday to decades in prison for attempting to shoot and kill three people in a car chase.

  • 22 Best Furniture Brands, According to Interior Designers and Decorators

    Upgrading your home has never been easier. We talked top designers to find the best furniture brands for men, including Frontgate, Benchmade Modern, and more.

  • Guerrero: Imagine if white vigilantes and 'illegals' united for their common cause

    Legal status for undocumented workers would improve conditions and wages for all.

  • NEW: Arrest warrants detail shooting involving longtime manager of Ludacris, Chaka Zulu

    Police stated that Obafemi “intentionally cause physical harm” to another victim, by “choking” and “slamming his head against the rear window of a vehicle”.

  • ‘Hate has no place in America’: Biden meets hate crime survivors at White House summit

    President Joe Biden recently met several hate crime survivors – including Vilma Kari, the 66-year-old victim of a violent incident in New York City – during the United We Stand Summit at the White House on Thursday. The recent summit was hosted to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety” and honor “the resilience of communities who are healing from hateful attacks, including mass shootings, from Oak Creek to Orlando, Charleston, Pittsburgh, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, and beyond,” the White House said. In addition to meeting the survivors, Biden also met the relatives of mass shooting victims.

  • French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal

    France’s foreign minister on Monday urged Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and key powers aimed at reining in its nuclear program. The window of opportunity, she said, “is about to close.” In a wide-ranging press conference on the sidelines of this week’s gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, Catherine Colonna said the window was open a bit at the end of August, but Iran "came back" with other issues linked to its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament.

  • Hurt in June shooting, Ludacris' manager faces murder charge

    The manager for the rapper Ludacris faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting. The Atlanta Police Department said Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day.

  • Winners and Losers: It was a day to forget for the bottom half of the Big Ten

    The Big Ten is one of the most dominant conferences in college football. But outside of a few teams at the top, it's not very good right now.

  • Why does the Fed raise interest rates? And how do those hikes slow inflation?

    The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point this week to try to to stem inflation. How do interest rate hikes work?

  • California Mom Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping Gets Prison Time

    Shasta County Sheriff’s OfficeThe California mom who admitted to faking her own violent abduction in 2016 in an elaborate hoax to run away with an ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Sherri Papini, 39, pleaded guilty last April to lying to a federal officer and mail fraud in connection with her November 2016 disappearance. In accordance with her plea agreement, the mother-of-two will also have to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for what prosecutors called a “deliberate,

  • Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe

    When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.

  • Woman went shopping after allegedly attempting to kill roommates: Authorities

    A woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder after allegedly stabbing her roommates multiple times when she became infuriated over being asked to leave their home. The incident occurred on Friday at approximately 8:03 a.m. when deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida received a call from one of the stabbing victims telling them that he had been stabbed. The victim identified the alleged suspect as 30-year-old Christina Adams, a woman he shared his home with along with one other person who she had also reportedly attacked, according to the sheriff's office.

  • 7 arrested after children, disabled adult found in ‘filthy’ house in Floyd County

    Officers described seeing animal droppings and mold throughout the house with trash piled as high as a dresser.

  • 3-year-old found at home locked inside cage that was filled with bugs, Ohio cops say

    A 2-year-old was also found in the home holding a meth pipe, deputies say.

  • Man will pay thousands after headless bull elk are left to rot, Montana officials say

    The man was also banned from hunting, trapping and fishing for five years.

  • Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down

    The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the motion, saying only it was legally insufficient. Scherer last week chewed out lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill and her team outside the jury's presence, accusing them of being “unprofessional” when they unexpectedly rested their case after only about 25 of the 80 witnesses they had told her and prosecutors they intended to testify had been called.

  • Victims testify as Kentucky school shooter tries to get parole after 25 years in prison

    Michael Carneal is seeking parole as he approaches 25 years in prison after he opened fire at a Kentucky high school, killing three and injuring five others.

  • What you need to know about FLDS leader Samuel Bateman's arrest in Arizona

    Samuel Bateman, leader of a sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was taken into custody after the FBI searched his home in Colorado City, Arizona. Here's what we know.

  • Sailor accused of igniting Navy warship puts fate in judge

    The young sailor accused of one of the military's worst noncombat ship disasters on Monday agreed to put his fate in the hands of a lone Navy judge who will decide whether he ignited the USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020 — or as the defense suggests, there may not have been arson at all. Ryan Sawyer Mays waived his right to a jury and told Capt. Derek Butler that he wants him to rule at the end of the court martial, which started Monday at Naval Base San Diego. According to prosecutors, Mays was a young, arrogant sailor angry about being assigned to deck duty after failing to become a Navy SEAL — and he made the Navy pay in a big way.

  • Thousand Oaks man charged with human trafficking, sex crimes with minors

    A Thousand Oaks man has been charged with a range of sex crimes, including possession of child pornography, in a case still under investigation.