Called for jury duty in Maricopa County? Here's what to know

All Maricopa County residents who are citizens over 18 are required to serve on a jury if they receive a summons.

People convicted of felonies who have not had their rights restored are not required to serve.

If you receive a summons, your employer must make accommodations.

"State law prohibits an employer from discharging or discriminating against an employee for taking time to serve as a juror if the employee gives reasonable notice prior to serving," according to the Maricopa County Superior Court.

However, employers are not required to pay you for your time serving on a jury. Maricopa County pays $12 per day plus mileage for any day someone has to report to the courthouse for service.

The Legislature established the Arizona Jury Fund "to replace unpaid earnings for a juror who serves on a trial." Jurors can apply for an additional $28 to $300 daily from the fund.

Juror hours at the Maricopa County Superior Court are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an hour for lunch and breaks designated by the judge.

The dress code for jurors is "business casual," and shorts and tank tops are considered "not appropriate" for service.

According to the county, a juror who is summoned and fails to appear without a reasonable excuse may be found to be in contempt and subject to penalties.

If you miss the date you were summoned to appear, the county suggests you contact the jury office to explain your situation. The phone number is 602-506-5879, and the email is jury@JBAZMC.maricopa.gov.

People who appeared for their summons but were not selected for a trial are exempt from serving for the next 18 months.

