He called his mom from jail and told her to hide his cocaine stash. Cops found it

Reminder to Bibb County jail inmates: The phones are tapped.

Well, outgoing calls from behind bars are often, if not always, recorded there. The incarcerated are made aware of this. A message heard before calls are connected mentions that conversations are taped. Even so, more times than one might imagine, inmates go on to say things that get them in trouble.

Such a call was placed in early September. A 45-year-old man who lives with his mother on 4th Avenue in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood was arrested when the cops went to his house and apprehended him on a firearms charge.

The next day, the man called his mom from jail. The call was recorded. Investigators later listened to it and heard the man tell his mother about a “locked box” near his bed, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant further mentioned that the man asked his mother if the cops had searched the box. “When his mother told him that we did not (search the box),” an investigators noted in the warrant, “he let out a sigh of relief and told her to move the box to her bedroom.”

Investigators suspected the box contained “cookies” of crack cocaine and promptly searched the house. They found the box and the key to it, and inside discovered an estimated 12 grams of crack.

The man, who was described in the warrant as “a multi-time convicted felon for multiple drug cases,” was further charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Dispatches: A 17-year-old boy was jailed on theft, marijuana-possession and gun charges after a Bibb sheriff’s deputy spotted the youth on Buena Vista Avenue, which runs west of Houston Avenue on Macon’s south side. According to an arrest warrant, the teen was in a stolen 1996 Lexus — asleep. . . . A young man allegedly stole $75 from his grandmother. Bibb sheriff’s deputies said the theft happened Sept. 6 at the grandmother’s apartment on Forsyth Street in downtown Macon. According to an arrest warrant, the thief, 24, “did take the purse of his grandmother … from under her dress where she hid her money due to him taking it in the past.”