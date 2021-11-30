Caller asking sex offenders for cash to avoid penalty. It’s a scam, NC sheriff warns.

A new scam is targeting people who appear on the sex-offender registry in North Carolina, Orange County officials say.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigator received two calls about the scam. One call was from an Orange County resident; the other was from a resident of a different county, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release this month.

The victims told the investigator that the caller told them there was a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear and comply with a DNA order.

The caller also told them it was not a scam and that they could avoid being arrested by bringing $2,000 in cash to Sgt. Ethan Miller, who would meet them at the Sheriff’s Office parking lot in Hillsborough.

The Sheriff’s Office does not have an “Ethan Miller” on staff, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the release.

“No law enforcement officer will ask for cash or gift cards to satisfy a person’s obligations to the court. That is simply not how it works,” he said.

North Carolina does require anyone convicted of a sex offense and certain offenses committed against minors, to register with their local Sheriff’s Office, but a DNA sample is taken when the person is formally charged. The sample is preserved by the State Crime Lab and other law enforcement authorities.

Scams such as this one succeed, Blackwood said, because they make the intended victim so surprised or anxious that they fail to see the red flags.

“Any time you receive a call in which the caller informs you of something that surprises or shocks you, asks for personal information, or directs you to take an immediate step involving a financial transaction, take a deep breath and slow down,” Blackwood advised.

