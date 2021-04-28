Caller reports friend shot, wounded at Fort Worth park, according to police

A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday at a southeast Fort Worth park, police said.

After the shooting, the gunman jumped into a car and drove away.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Sycamore Terrace at Sycamore Park.

A caller reported that his friend was shot, according to a police call log.

When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the park. He was taken to a local hospital.

Fort Worth police have not released any other details.