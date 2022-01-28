Sherman police said one person was transported to a local hospital following a shooting incident at Sherman Inn.

A single person was injured in a shooting that took place Friday afternoon. Sherman police have confirmed that a white female was shot in an alleged disturbance at Sherman Inn.

SPD responded to a call of a disturbance at the Sherman Inn at 1831 Texoma Parkway at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The caller said the suspect broke into room 123 at the motel through a window. The caller then shot the suspect multiple times, police said.

The suspect was taken taken to the hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The caller is being questioned and is cooperating with police.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Caller shoots suspect after alleged break in at Sherman Inn; caller cooperating with police