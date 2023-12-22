Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal: Christmas Eve last day to donate to children

Christmas Eve is the last day to donate to the Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal, a campaign to help make the holidays a little more joyful and bright for Coastal Bend families in need.

As of Thursday, $53,080 had been raised for the Christmas Appeal this year. This time last year, the campaign raised $53,523.

Caller-Times reporters interview families in need and share their stories with readers to help raise donations. All funds raised go to the families to help buy Christmas gifts for their little ones which they otherwise could not afford.

Hearing about their hardships and hopes gives the Caller-Times staff a different perspective into what the spirit of Christmas is about.

Columnist and archivist Allison Ehrlich said interviewing Christmas Appeal families is always one of the hardest, but most rewarding assignments she does every year.

More than 300 hundred houses were decorated with Christmas lights and decorations at Candy Cane Lane Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

"Talking with the kids and their families makes your heart ache for their situations, but every time the families tell me how grateful they are to be with their loved ones," Ehrlich said. "And the adults are inevitably just in awe of their kids, at how resilient they've been through whatever hardship the family is struggling with. That these donations help the families overcome even a fraction of their struggles from the year is so important."

The children represent thousands who will be helped by the Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal. The names of the families profiled have been changed to protect their privacy.

Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families during the holiday season. All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend, and participating agencies.

Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc., and the Purple Door.

HOW TO DONATE

Here are three ways to help:

*Fill out the donation form on Page 2A. Make your check or money order payable to Children’s Christmas Appeal and mail to: United Way of Coastal Bend, 4659 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX, 78411 (designate funds to Children's Christmas Appeal)

*Donate online at www.uwcb.org. Look for the Christmas Appeal logo.

*Text ChristmasAppeal (no spaces) to 41444 to make a donation.

Please donate to the Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal: Donate before it's too late