Caller-Times Christmas Appeal: Donations from campaign helped bring families holiday joy

Even though there was a lower amount of donations in 2023, the Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal was able to provide children in struggling households in South Texas a festive holiday.

The 2023 campaign raised a total of $56,235 — a 3% decrease from 2022's amount.

Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families to help raise money during the holiday season.

In an email, Jose Olivarez Jr., director of the Kleberg County Welfare Department, said the Christmas Appeal was able to help 72 families, including 155 children.

In late December 2023, the Caller-Times received several "Thank You" notes from families that were impacted by the campaign.

"Thank you so much for helping me create an awesome Christmas for my little boy," one card read.

"Thank you for all you do and thanks for helping out my family this year," another said.

"Thank you for helping my son out. We've had hard times. I am truly grateful," a card said.

Handmade Christmas ornaments at Smith Elementary School.

All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend and participating agencies.

Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc. and the Purple Door.

