Caller-Times Christmas Lights guide: Check out these six houses in the Coastal Bend

The holiday seasons has hit the Coastal Bend and what better way to celebrate than by driving around Corpus Christi and enjoying the Christmas lights and decorations at your community's homes.

We asked you to submit your homes for the new Caller-Times Christmas Lights guide. Below is an interactive map to help find each location.

Be sure to swing by these homes with your loved ones to start, or continue, a holiday tradition.

The Buhidar Family

617 Carmel Parkway

Snowfall lights hang from trees at the Buhidar home at 617 Carmel Parkway in Corpus Christi Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Decked out in red and green lights, the Buhidar Family is helping spread the joy near Alameda Street.

Their secret to their decor? Snowfall lights.

They also tend to get a bit competitive with their neighbors, so don't be surprised if next year the Buhidar Family gets bigger and better with Christmas lights.

The Glenn Family

5202 Graford Place

Two dog figurines are on display at the Glenn home at 5202 Graford Place in Corpus Christi Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Hidden away on Corpus Christi's Southside, the Glenn Family, owners of Panjo's Pizza, have one of the best decorated houses on Graford Place.

Along with cute dog displays, the family's palm trees are also decked out in Christmas lights.

If that's not enough to have you visit the home, husband Stephen Glenn fractured a vertebrae after falling off a ladder putting up lights. Fortunately, he healed quickly and is in tip-top shape.

The Mazoch Family

15301 Isabella Court

Several Christmas displays, including one of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus fishing, are featured at the Mazoch home at 15301 Isabella Court in Corpus Christi Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Be sure you make the drive to North Padre Island to visit the Mazoch Family's stunning home.

Aside from dozens of Christmas displays, two nine-foot tall nutcrackers and the ability to tune into a radio station in your vehicle as the lights dazzle, the Mazoch's also create displays from donated ornaments from visitors.

It started in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, James Mazoch said. Since then, people from Beeville, Corpus Christi and Guadalajara have donated ornaments. So, make a visit that way to be part of creative decoration next year.

The Rodrigue Family

306 Atlantic St.

Thousands of lights and countless inflatables are on display at the Rodrigue home at 306 Atlantic St. in Corpus Christi Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Leigh Rodrigue, the matriarch of the family, self-proclaimed her house has the "best lights and inflatables display" in the Sparkling City by the Sea.

All thanks goes to her husband, Adam Rodrigue, she said, as he was the one who put the decorations together.

The scenery makes for a great photo op or cute video for your social media next time you drive by.

The Snyder and Tagliabue Family

6025 Ocean Drive

A variety of holiday figures, including 50 snowmen, eight Santa Claus figurines and four bears, are on display at the Snyder and Tagliabue home, nicknamed "Snowcean Drive" at 6025 Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Brad Snyder and Tom Tagliabue go above and beyond each year with their home on Ocean Drive that they've nicknamed "Snowcean Drive."

With 50 snowmen, eight choir figures, eight Santa Clauses, four bears, 12 toy soldiers and a variety of other holiday figures, this house is a must-see.

It's right off the corner of Ennis Joslin and Ocean Drive, so be sure to swing by before the holidays are over.

The Tagliabue Family

4609 Monette Drive

Christmas blow molds that are nearly 40 years old are used at the Tagliabue home at 4609 Monette Drive in Corpus Christi Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Located two miles away, Stephen Tagliabue, Tom Tagliabue's twin brother, has his home's halls decked.

Using his family's 40-year-old Christmas blow molds, his house has several displays for all to enjoy, including a Nativity scene with a homemade barn.

If you happen to get out of your vehicle to inspect the home closer, you might hear some festive Christmas music to put you in a jolly mood.

