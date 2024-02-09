Caller-Times Student of the Week: See who won this week's poll

This week's Caller-Times Student of the Week winner is Calallen High School's Brooke Lamb.

Lamb garnered 59% of the votes. West Oso High School's Luiz Marquez was the runner-up with 22% of the votes.

Here's what Calallen ISD shared about Lamb:

"Brooke Lamb is a senior at Calallen High School and is in the top of her graduating class. Brooke juggles a strict schedule of AP courses and is devoted to working after hours with Calallen TV. She has a passion for art and completes artwork for multiple people; many of those are teachers who want her art pieces in there classroom. Brooke plans to attend Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi and eventually become a college professor."

Also nominated was Macy Rifkin of Flour Bluff High School and Corely Lewallen of London High School.

Last week, London High School's Ricky Ramirez won the honor.

The nominations for next week's poll will be published online at caller.com on Monday morning. Voting will run from 5 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday.

School officials have the opportunity to nominate high school students. Nominations are accepted each week.

