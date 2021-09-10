Caller in west Fort Worth neighborhood reports stabbing man who later dies in hospital

A 37-year-old Fort Worth man was stabbed to death early Thursday in a west Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the killing.

Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office have not released the name of the man who died, but a Fort Worth police report identified him as Jasen R. Crenshaw.

Crenshaw died at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Police responded to a stabbing call just after 2 a.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of Darwood Avenue in west Fort Worth.

A 911 caller reported stabbing another man, according to a police incident report.

When they arrived, police found the 911 caller and the wounded man.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details on the stabbing or if anyone has been arrested.