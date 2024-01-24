Caller witnessed fatal knife attack

Jan. 24—HIGH POINT — A pair of 911 emergency calls describe a chaotic scene at a city hotel where a man was stabbed to death this past weekend.

Kelvin Blackwell Jr., 32, of Reidsville, was fatally stabbed about 2:25 a.m. Saturday at the InTown Suites at 2860 N. Main St. in the northwest part of the city, according to a High Point Police Department report. Refugio Z. Morales, 34, of High Point, was arrested at the hotel and charged with first-degree murder.

A woman called 911 as Blackwell was being stabbed.

"There's a guy stabbing another guy," the woman says in a recording of the call, speaking an emotional tone amid a background of multiple voices. "Ma'am, he's stabbing someone right now."

The woman tells the dispatcher that she saw the stabbing in the hotel parking lot but then "had to run somewhere safe."

The woman tells the dispatcher that the man being stabbed is on the ground. The two-minute call ends with the dispatcher calmly telling the woman that police and paramedics are on the way.

In the recording of the other 911 call, another woman tells the dispatcher that someone has been stabbed and "is bleeding real, real bad. He's been stabbed in the stomach and he's dying. Please hurry up."

The woman says that the attacker ran back into the hotel. The loud voices of bystanders reverberate in the background of the call.

The more than three-minute call ends with the woman telling the dispatcher that police and paramedics have arrived.

City of High Point leaders issued a statement saying that they realize the gravity of frequent calls to police about activities at InTown Suites. The hotel was inspected by city code enforcement staff on Jan. 17 and found to be in reasonably sound condition with no obvious safety violations except a damaged sprinkler pipe that was promptly repaired.

"The city strives for a safe community and will do everything possible to ensure that is always a priority," the statement released late Monday afternoon says. "The High Point Police Department has resources available for community members looking for information on keeping themselves, their homes and their businesses safe. The city remains committed to proactive safety solutions that involve the necessary engagement and involvement of our High Point community."

InTown Suites has operated the hotel since May 2015, according to city of High Point business license records.

Police haven't released many details of the homicide or a motive for the stabbing. Morales was being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

