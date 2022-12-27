Callers trying to scam McAlester businesses

Dec. 27—McAlester police say some local businesses have been receiving phone calls as part of a scam.

McAlester Police Department Lt. Bobby Cox said at least three local businesses have been contacted, with the matter still under investigation.

He said the scammers are phoning businesses. "They are telling employees the money in their cash register is counterfeit. They are to take photos of the currency and buy Green Dot cards," which are similar to gift cards or prepaid cards, Cox said.

Employees are then instructed to send the cards to a certain location, where police suspect the scammers will access them.

At least one of the scammers told employees at a business this it was the McAlester Police Department calling with the instruction to obtain the cards, Cox said.

"We obviously would not do that," he said.

MPD wants business owners, operators and employees to be aware of the situation so they will not become victims of the scam as the investigation continues.

