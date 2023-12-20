Calling all artists: BernCo seeks sculptures for Route 66 and Tramway Blvd

Dec. 19—Bernalillo County is seeking artists to help complete phase III of its Outposts public art projects, according to a news release.

The county will commission five different artists to create sculptures that will be placed along Tramway Boulevard, North Highway 14 and Route 66.

The selected artists will each be given a budget of$25,000 for their sculpture.

Regional artists living in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Arizona, Colorado and Texas are eligible to apply online.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 25, 2024.

Applications must include at least three images of work samples — 10 max, and there is also an option to upload one video.

The Outpost project started in 2018 and has so far contributed 10 sculptures along the Alameda Drain Trail, which runs parallel to Second from Osuna to El Pueblo NW, the release said.

The release added project aims to have 25 sculptures from 25 different artists on major roadways across the county by the completion of phase V.