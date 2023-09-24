Calling all candle lovers: Here's how they can impact your health.

Fall is here, which means candle lovers everywhere are stocking up on their favorite candles to make their homes nice and cozy.

But although candles can be calming and help people take the ambiance up a notch in their homes, there are some things to look out for.

Healthcare providers say that in their experience, candles and their negative impact on health are overhyped. Generally, most people will be fine and enjoy the ambiance.

The biggest threat, they say, is the risk of starting a fire, which can lead to burns or even death.

“If we're thinking about things around the holidays, a candle near a dry Christmas tree or drapes,” said Dr. Taryn Travis, a burn surgeon at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “Those certainly happen every year.”

Find out more about how candles can impact health below.

Can candles cause respiratory issues?

Dr. Andrew Stiehm is a pulmonologist in St. Paul, Minnesota who works with multiple Allina Health hospitals.

He said in general, candles won’t have a “great impact” on most people and “concerns are probably very much exaggerated by some in the industry.”

Candles have three parts that could lead some to have health concerns, he said: wicks, dyes or paints and candle ingredients.

Some wicks have lead in them. When burned, lead can lead to lead poisoning or lead toxicity. In the United States, candlemakers have stopped making candles with lead wicks because of this concern.

“It's still possible to buy candles from other countries that may have lead wicks,” Stiehm said.

Paints and dyes used to make them may be carcinogens or cancer-causing chemicals.

“These are very, very small amounts of chemicals and nothing that has been linked to cancer concerns or any significant studies but it might be someone who's very wary of their cancer risk or perhaps has cancer in remission.”

The substance of the candle itself could also be a cause for concern for some, he said.

“There is some concern that the paraffins release more formaldehyde than other candles and again, someone out of an abundance of caution may want to avoid high paraffin-containing candles and instead go for more natural ingredients,” he said.

Some people can also be allergic to fragrances emitted from candles, whether it’s natural or artificial.

“There might be natural pumpkin fragrancing or artificial pumpkin fragrancing,” he said. “You may be allergic to one and not the other … let experience be your guide.”

Candles can lead to fires, injuries, burn surgeon says

Travis, from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said flowy clothing such as long-sleeved shirts, skirts and dresses can catch fire when people walk by. It can even happen with stovetops.

Doctors also see issues such as this during religious holidays where candles are integral parts of the celebration, she said.

“Once your clothes catch fire … the heat gets to your skin very quickly and people can be in a tough spot to get that clothing off, especially older folks or folks with disabilities,” Travis said.

Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress for Less are being recalled due to a fire and injury hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

You know those canned air fresheners? Watch out for them.

Another common item that can be harmful when combined with candles is any aerosolized spray.

Spraying air fresheners near candles is not a good idea because they often contain alcohol, which is very flammable.

Anything aerosolized can cause candles or other open flames to flare up and cause house fires, Travis said.

Nail polish remover + candles = dangerous combo

At least once a year, Travis sees patients who have planned nice, relaxing spa days at home and end up in the emergency room.

They gather their manicure supplies, pour a glass of wine, light a candle and suddenly, there’s a big flame.

“Many nail treatment products are very, very flammable and even having them in the proximity of a candle has, in many cases at our burn center, caused just completely devastating injuries,” she said.

From there, clothing, hair and accessories may catch on fire, causing “devastating, disfiguring injuries,” she said. “The people who most commonly do this are often young women in their 20s who are having a nice weekend or relaxing day or evening at home … Their lives are forever changed.”

It’s easy to forget these things, she said, adding that she had to remind her husband not to light a candle near her recently when she was doing her nails at home.

What types of burns can candles lead to?

Travis said generally, there are levels to burns people can get:

First degree burn – Essentially, this is a sunburn that is red, dry and hurts a lot and can be treated with pain control and moisturizer

Third degree burn – A burn that encompasses the full thickness of the skin and requires surgery and hospitalization in many cases

Second degree burn – Everything in between first and third degree burns (some have blistering and pain but that can be managed with focused wound care)

Third degree burns are the deepest type of burns people can have, Travis said. They almost always require surgery.

Surgeries used to treat burns include skin grafting and multiple days in the hospital.

“And then in the long term, we are talking about a litany of things that patients have to deal with sometimes for the rest of their lives,” Travis said. “Scarring is substantial after just about any kind of burn that isn't very superficial.”

At MedStar Washington Hospital Center, doctors focus a lot on scar reconstruction and sometimes use laser surgery to treat injuries.

There’s also rehabilitation therapy patients can undergo, she said.

“Depending on where a person's burn was, if it is on or near a joint … say somebody's elbow or shoulder … these can be functionally significant for the rest of the patient's life,” she said, adding that they can have a hard time moving and doing normal activities they could do before.

“This can be a split-second thing that happens that injures people but will forever change the course of their lives,” Travis said.

Are some candles safer than others?

Experts say it’s still possible to enjoy candles without the risk thanks to products such as LED candles.

Calling them “pretty lifelike,” Travis said the flameless candles are designed to look like real ones but are instead made of plastic and other materials. They have fake wicks and some even come with fabric that can flow, dance and appear flame-like.

They’re commonly used to jazz up restaurants, she said.

And while the products don’t contain fragrances like real candles, candle lovers can always get air fresheners to create that effect.

These flameless candles look just like the real thing.

“For people who aren't interested in that, the next suggestion, I suppose, would be candles within an enclosure,” she said, adding that candles can be put inside glass cases.

What should I do if my candle starts a fire?

Travis said there are a few things people should keep in mind in the event that a candle in their home does start a fire.

It’s important to have working smoke detectors and a fire extinguisher, she said.

Grab a fire extinguisher the next time you go to the store and make sure you know how to use it, she said.

“If a fire does get out of control, the best thing to do is to get yourself safely out of harm's way,” she said. “The old thing that they taught us when we were kids, ‘Stop, drop and roll,’ is still very important. You want to smother the flame itself, not run around, because that will feed the flame.”

And once you’re out of harm’s way, if you have a burn bigger than a quarter, go to a burn center, she said.

“We very much feel that no burn is too small for us to take care of,” she said.

Electric candles reduce the risk of burns and fire.

Stiehm, from Allina Health, stressed that fire hazards are more of an issue to be concerned about and recommends keeping candles in well-ventilated areas.

Make sure there are no overhanging items, he said, and keep wicks trimmed to no more than a quarter of an inch.

And again, he stressed that there have been no serious reports of candles causing significant respiratory health effects.

“We don't see increased heart attacks or COPD attacks or concerns along those lines,” he said. “It's not something for the typical person to be all that concerned about. For susceptible people … maybe approach with a little bit of caution.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fall is here: What to know about the candles you love so much.