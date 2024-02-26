Calling craft beer fans: See what's new at this downtown Hattiesburg event

The 10th annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival once again will fill Town Square Park in the spring after it was moved last year to March to beat the broiling summer heat.

"Town Square Park will be transformed into everyone's favorite beer festival," said Andrea Saffle, Downtown Hattiesburg director. "The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival has evolved into a standout occasion for both the city and its downtown area."

The festival is a fringe event connected with FestivalSouth, a multi-discipline arts event held each June in Hattiesburg. This year will be FestivalSouth's 15th season.

Preceding the craft beer festival is another FestivalFringe event — the return of the FestivalSouth Film Expo with two events on March 2 that celebrate the work of actor Claude Rains, grandfather of Hattiesburg resident Abigail Lenz Allen, cofounder of Hattiesburlesque.

The festival began after Mississippi updated its beer laws in 2012, allowing for the sale of beer up to 10% alcohol by volume and opening the doors for breweries to begin producing a variety of beers. Subsequent laws provided for breweries to open taprooms and sell a limited amount of beer on the premises.

Brewpubs also have become popular in the state with several locations offering specially made microbrews produced at the same place they are served.

Downtown Hattiesburg Director Andrea Saffle announces the date for the 10th annual Hattiesburg, Miss., Craft Beer Festival, during a news conference Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Town Square Park. The festival will be March 9 at the park.

The craft beer festival is one of the main events that draws visitors to the downtown area, which stays pretty busy year-round, said Marlo Dorsey, director of VisitHattiesburg.

"Last year, nearly 1 million people visited downtown Hattiesburg," she said. "What sets the craft beer festival apart is the focus on the artisans and the creators behind the brews. When we add the element of FestivalSouth and all the artistry they celebrate, this truly becomes an event like no other in the entire state and the Southeast."

Roy Windham, owner of The Porter Public House, said his restaurant, which has always catered to craft beer aficionados, began making its own brews about five years ago, but has participated in the craft beer festival almost from the beginning.

VisitHattiesburg Director Marlo Dorsey talks about what to expect at the 10th annual Hattiesburg, Miss., Craft Beer Festival, during a news conference Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Town Square Park. The festival will be March 9 at the park.

"To be a part of that, to be able to participate and have a brew that we produced downtown, is amazing," said Windham, who has attended the craft beer festival since its inception. "We always help support when we can. Obviously, we're big craft beer fans."

To learn more

For more information about the craft beer festival, visit hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com.

A number of food trucks will have food available for sale, and there will be T-shirts and other festival memorabilia at the event.

Tickets are $40 general admission, available for sale on eventbrite or at the gate. Attendees must be 21 or older with valid ID. VIP tickets are $75, available online only. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/hattiesburg-craft-beer-festival-2024-tickets-798794565047.

Do you have a favorite craft beer? Let us know about it. Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on X @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival set for March in Hattiesburg MS