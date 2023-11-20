Calling all elves: Operation Santa seeking helpers to open hearts, adopt North Pole letters

Are you craving a white Christmas, pining for a red-nosed reindeer – all before a Black Friday?

So is the U.S. Postal Service, which is opening its annual Operation Santa letter adoptions earlier than it ever has before. Starting Monday, holiday angels can get a head start on making visions of sugar plums dance into reality for those facing a strapped winter.

The 111-year-old Operation Santa program handles letters addressed to Santa at the North Pole. The postal service makes it possible for people to adopt and respond to the letters, giving children across the country a bit of hope that their holiday wishes are being heard – and even fulfilled.

The program always reverberates in powerful ways, Sue Brennan, senior PR representative for USPS, told USA TODAY. More than 18,000 letters were adopted in 2022, says Brennan, who expects the outpouring of generosity to continue to flow this year.

“This program is unlike anything else in the Postal Service – in every aspect. Employees that get involved are in awe of the program’s history and the sheer joy it brings to so many,” she said. “Seeing so many thousands of people wanting to help strangers have a happier holiday is something I can’t quite explain.”

Operation Santa began accepting letters this year in mid-September. Now the mailroom is cranking with missives waiting to be adopted and wishes filled when people register at USPSOperationSanta.com.

Young letter writers often make powerful pleas to Operation Santa for family members who may be sick or in need.

What do letter writers need to know?

Santa letters must include the writer’s first and last name and a complete return address (including street, apartment number, city, state and ZIP code.) The envelope must have a postage stamp and be addressed to: Santa, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

The letters are opened at Santa’s mailroom, personal information is redacted, and the letters are uploaded onto the USPS website. Writers don’t need to register online; all letters must be postmarked by Dec. 11.

There is no age limit for letters, but the USPS site offers writing tips for tykes and templates that can be downloaded and printed – from a “ho ho ho letter” to a “winter bear letter.”

What do gift givers need to know?

People can adopt letters through the online channel at USPSOperationSanta.com, but you need to create an account and have your ID verified. All adoptions are digital. Each registered person can adopt up to 15 letters. Letters written in Spanish are posted and searchable using a language filter.

After letters are adopted, donors are responsible for shipping gifts via Priority Mail service and paying postage. Dec. 18 is the last call for adopters and the recommended shipping date for gifts. People can send up to six packages per individual adoption, and 12 packages per family adoption.

Parents sometimes reach out to Operation Santa for help around the holidays.

'These letters make me cry'

Humble hopes and simple requests echo through the lines of Santa letters.

Some of the most heart-melting words come from those looking out for fellow family members. “These letters make me cry,” Brennan said. “The writers requesting gifts for others are selfless and beautiful.”

Itzel listed a few small wants for Santa this year − fidget toys and Real Littles − but said her biggest desire was for "the homeless to have a home, food and water. That is what I want for Christmas."

Saidi told Santa “it’s OK if I don’t get everything I ask for” − but requested makeup so she could “surprise” her sister.

Zoe and Ella had no wish lists: They just wanted to say “thank you for the amazing gifts you have given us throughout the years.”

And sometimes it’s moms and dads who turn to Santa with plain-spoken pleas. “This year has been rough and we’ve had lots of unexpected medical expenses,” wrote Amy, who asked for gift cards to purchase food for her family. “The smiles on the faces of my family when their bellies are full and tongue is happy is all I need.”

