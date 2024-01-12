Calling for help: There already are 10 GoFundMes for locals impacted by the Tuesday storm

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Multiple GoFundMe accounts have already been created to help local residents recover from the severe weather that struck the area Tuesday morning.

In a Wednesday afternoon email to the News Herald, Karla Flores, spokesperson for GoFundMe, said the group has created a centralized hub that includes all verified fundraisers related to damages from the storm. Labeled "Tornado relief," the hub can be found on GoFundMe's home page.

As of Thursday afternoon, just two days after the storm, there were 10 active fundraisers related to either Panama City or Panama City Beach.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the storms that caused extensive damage in Florida this week," Flores wrote. "At GoFundMe, we are working around the clock to ensure the community receives the support (it) needs."

Once users click on the hub, they will be redirected to another page titled "How to Help: Tornadoes in the Midwest and South." There, they can search specific cities to see all fundraisers from that area.

"Our trust and safety team is monitoring the platform for related starts, and the hub will continue to be updated as fundraisers are verified," Flores wrote.

Past reports note the destruction in Bay County was caused by two rounds of severe weather that struck the area at approximately midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday. They left numerous properties damaged or decimated, at least five people severely injured and about 100 households displaced.

The National Weather Service has since confirmed that an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area.

