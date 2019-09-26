Calling All Home Chefs: Tons of Le Creuset Cookware Is on Sale Now

Whether your idea of cooking is hosting a multi-course dinner or reheating last night’s takeout, you should have some quality cookware lurking in your kitchen cabinets. Cast-iron is the best for heat-retention to cook your ingredients evenly and even make them taste better without leaving residue caked onto the pan’s surface.

Le Creuset has been the gold standard of cookware since they released their cast-iron cocotte in 1925, though the brand’s premium, porcelain-enameled cast-iron usually comes with a price heftier than the pans themselves. However, right now, Amazon is offering significant price cuts on some of its iconic pieces.

While Le Creuset is especially known for its cast-iron dutch oven, the brand has plenty of great options available at a discount. Whether you want to brew a pot of tea, make a creamy casserole, or whipping up some scrambled eggs, Le Creuset will allow you to serve up anything from the basics to homemade recipes with a little more expertise.

It’s not every day we see Le Creuset on sale, so we’re sharing some of our favorite deals to help you overhaul your kitchen cookware.