Calling all pie lovers! Places in the DMV to grab a slice of pie

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday is National Pie Day – not to be confused with “Pi Day,” another day for pie enthusiasts that is celebrated on March 14. In honor of National Pie Day being served up on Jan. 23, we’ve listed places around the DMV where you can grab a slice (or two).

Washington, DC:

Pie Shop | 1339 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

Pie Shop is a hybrid pie store and music venue, offering both delicious pie and live concerts. They specialize in sweet pies, such as the “Samoa Cookie Pie,” an ode to the Girl Scout Cookie; savory pies, such as the 18-hour slow-roasted “BBQ Pulled Pork Pie;” and quiches, such as the “Bacon, Onion and Gruyere Cheese Quiche.”

Prince George’s County animal adoption center reopens after dog illness outbreak

The Cakeroom | 2006 18th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20009

Though “cake” is literally in its name, The Cakeroom offers a range of sweet treats to choose from, not just cakes. They have a variety of pies, one of which is the “Banoffee Pie,” made from fresh ripened bananas, whipped heavy cream and toffee in a graham cracker crust.

Maryland:

Pie Corner | 4215 Howard Ave., Kensington, Md. 20895

True to its name, Pie Corner has all things pie. For those wanting something savory, they have a “Seafood Gumbo Pie,” filled with shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, okra, onions and green peppers in a flaky hand-crimped dough. For those wanting something sweet, they also have a “Brown Butter and Buttermilk Custard Chess Pie,” a take on the Southern classic.

Henry’s Sweet Retreat | 4823 St. Elmo Ave. Bethesda, Md. 20814

Henry’s Sweet Retreat offers a lot more than pie or baked goods, as it also hosts birthday parties, camps and classes. For those simply looking for pie, however, they still have you covered, specializing in cream pies, fruit pies and pecan pies.

Prince George’s County animal adoption center reopens after dog illness outbreak

Virginia:

Livin’ The Pie Life | 2166 North Glebe Rd., Arlington, Va. 22207

Founded in 2011, Livin’ The Pie Life, according to its website, is owned and run by two Arlington moms “who bake like your Mom used to or at least like you wish she had.” Their one goal? To make excellent pies. Livin’ The Pie Life offers weekly menus, with items like sweet and savory scones, quiches, sweet pies and other treats.

Bakeshop | Located in Arlington, Falls Church and Georgetown

Bakeshop initially opened in Arlington in 2010, and has since expanded to Falls Church and Georgetown, offering cupcakes, macrons, layer cakes and “xtreme cakes.” Though not exclusive to pies, Bakeshop does have a wide selection for pie lovers to choose from.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.