Calling ‘professional thieves’ a menace to society, Gavin Newsom proposes a legislative fix

California isn’t doing enough to tackle property crime in the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday , so he’s calling for new legislation he says will “crack down on professional thieves.”

The governor’s office on Tuesday released a legislative framework that calls for creating a new classes of crime targeting “professional” retail thieves and going after people who break into vehicles, giving police more power to make arrests even if they did not directly witness a crime in progress.

The measure would increase the criminal penalty for “resellers” who profit off of stolen goods, and using existing law to clarify that law enforcement may combine the total value of stolen goods, even for multiple victims, to reach the threshold for felony theft.

Newsom, whose home city of San Francisco has made national headlines as a hub for property crimes, has been an ardent supporter of law enforcement’s efforts to crack down on it, particularly organized mass retail theft.

“Building on California’s existing laws and record public safety investments, I’m calling for new legislation to expand criminal penalties for those profiting on retail theft and auto burglaries. These laws will make California safer and bolster police and prosecutor tools to arrest and hold professional criminals accountable,” Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom on Tuesday touted support for his legislative vision from a variety of sectors, including law enforcement and legislative leaders.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement that organized retail theft puts public safety at risk, and that he will “continue working with (Newsom’s) office and our legislative partners to eradicate organized retail crime,” while San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement that the governor’s proposal constitutes a “vitally needed package of reforms.”

Sen. Aisha Wahab, D-Hayward, who chairs the Senate Public Safety Committee, said in a statement that “while we must always create pathways for restorative justice and redemption, we must also hold people accountable as they violate the rights of others.”

Meanwhile, her Assembly counterpart Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, called Newsom’s proposals “common-sense policies.”

Newsom’s proposal stops short of calling for changes to Proposition 47, the 2014 ballot initiative that reclassified a number of felonies as misdemeanors in a bid to reduce California’s overflowing prison population.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, criticized the governor for refusing to tweak Prop. 47, saying in a tweet that “you cannot effectively address property crime without reforming Prop 47 and at least having the threat of real accountability for thieves. Cite and release doesn’t work.”