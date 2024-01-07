Calling it ‘ridiculous,’ some of Central Florida’s local leaders quit over new disclosure law

Dozens of local elected officials in Central Florida and across the state are resigning from their leadership posts because of a new law that requires them to report more details of their finances, including any assets worth at least $1,000.

“I would have to list my wife’s wedding ring,” said Randy Holihan, who recently left his volunteer seat on the Belle Isle City Council. “I would be putting out in the public world just about everything I have in my house…It’s ridiculous, and it’s all because I sit on a board and volunteer my time.”

In fact, Holihan is among four council members in Belle Isle — a community of barely 7,000 residents just south of Orlando — who resigned from the seven-member board within the past six months citing the disclosure law enacted by the Florida Legislature last May.

It requires elected officials of a municipality — including mayors and council members — to fill out the same extensive financial disclosure forms that the governor, state lawmakers, county commissioners, sheriffs and others in higher offices have had to submit for decades.

The difference for these local elected officials, particularly those in smaller cities who comprise most of the resignations, is that politics is not their career. Many make little or nothing for their service, and did not choose to run with the expectation of leading public lives.

The mandate went into effect Jan. 1. The Orlando Sentinel surveyed all local governments in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties, and found that as of last month eight elected officials have resigned — including two in Edgewood, one in Casselberry, and one Windermere, besides the four in Belle Isle.

In addition to listing assets worth more than a grand, elected city officials now have to annually document their net worth, sources of income and reveal any clients that contribute to more than 10% of their business’ income.

I am “not comfortable putting that information out into the universe,” said Ben Pierce, a former Edgewood city council member, in his Dec. 2 resignation letter to the city. “I’m bummed.”

In Casselberry, Andrew Meadows, who served on the city commission for nearly a decade before giving up his seat last month, called the financial requirements a “short-sighted and an unnecessary decision” in his Dec. 15 resignation letter.

Besides Holihan, Pierce and Meadows, other Central Florida officials that have resigned from their city councils include Ed Gold, Anthony Carugno and Karl Shuck in Belle Isle; Lee Chotas, in Edgewood; and Molly Rose, in Windermere.

Much the same is happening elsewhere. In the Volusia County community of Orange City, two council members resigned last month, including Casandra Jones, who called the new requirements an “extensive and invasive overreach into what is and should remain our personal lives.”

In the Pinellas County cities of Bellair, Belleair Beach, Bellair Bluffs, Indian Rocks Beach and Seminole, at least eight elected officials have left their positions, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

However, state Sen. Jason Brodeur (R-Sanford), who sponsored the Senate version of the legislation, said in a written statement to the Sentinel that every higher-ranking elected officials from the governor to members of expressway authorities have long had to fill out the state’s Form 6 financial disclosure forms. Now, under his legislation, every elected official has to comply.

“Taxpayers deserve transparency,” Brodeur said. “If a simple disclosure that hundreds of other elected officials already do makes someone quit, then voters should be glad.”

Before the requirement, elected officials in cities used to file the more limited Form 1 financial disclosure that lists assets and liabilities over $10,000, sources of income and property holdings. But officials did not have to specify dollar amounts.

Attorney Lonnie Groot, an assistant city attorney for the city of Sanford, and who has represented local governments in Central Florida for decades, agrees with the mandate. He noted that in his hometown of Daytona Beach Shores, two council members recently resigned.

“I’m all for financial disclosure,” he said. “Public office is a public trust. And to ensure that trust, the citizens have the right to know about their elected officials…I think it was a bright, sunny day in the state of Florida” when the state passed financial disclosure laws in the mid-1970s.

But the Florida League of Cities opposed the more stringent reporting requirements, saying it would limit the number of residents willing to serve on elected boards in small municipalities. That prediction appears to be coming true.

“Particularly when most elected officials Florida’s smaller municipalities serve with little or no salary,” said Kelli Gemmer, the organization’s director of communications.

Rose, who served on the Windermere Town Council in total for more than a decade, said she “hated” resigning last month because “I felt it was my civic duty” to serve on the volunteer board.

“I have nothing to hide,” she said. “But it’s really nobody’s business … .But I think [the law] needs to be modified. I think for a completely volunteer council, they should be treated differently than those elected officials in large cities who do get paid.”

Holihan agreed. He’s a longtime public servant who never made much money from his work: Before being elected to the Belle Isle City Council in 2021, Holihan served for years on various boards for his city and the city of Orlando, including planning and zoning, and code enforcement.

He has been replaced on the Belle Isle City Council by Jason Carson. However, he asked several residents before stepping down if they would be interested in serving. They declined, he said, after he told them about the new financial disclosure requirements.

“We’re a small municipality, and we’re going to have a harder time finding people to serve,” he said. “Or you won’t get a good mix of your community’s population.”

Sentinel reporter Natalia Jaramillo contributed to this report.

mcomas@orlandosentinel.com