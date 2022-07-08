Calling SCOTUS's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a 'challenge,' Biden urges Americans to vote in November midterms

Reuters Videos

STORY: "There is only rabid Russophobia, which they turn to instead of finding much-needed common ground on key issues on the global economy and finances, for which the G20 was created," he said.Host Indonesia urged the G20 to help end the conflict in Ukraine at the meeting, which put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat.Speaking to journalists in Bali on Friday (July 8), Lavrov added that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Turkey about grain but it is unclear when such talks might take place.Russia says its "special military operation" is intended to degrade the Ukrainian military, root out people it calls dangerous nationalists, and prevent the United States from using Ukraine to threaten Russia.Ukraine and its Western backers say Russia is engaged in an unjustifiable, imperial-style land grab.Russia says the West's attempt to isolate Moscow with the severest sanctions in modern times is akin to a declaration of economic war and that Russia will from now on turn towards China, India and other powers outside the West.