Calling SCOTUS's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a 'challenge,' Biden urges Americans to vote in November midterms

Before signing an executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, President Biden urged Americans to vote for pro-abortion-rights candidates in the November midterms as the surest way to codify into law the protections once afforded by Roe, and to prevent Republicans from having a majority to pass a nationwide abortion ban.

