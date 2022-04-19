Calling All True-Crime Junkies: Here are The Most Thrilling Murder Documentaries to Binge In 2022

Gorodenkoff Productions OU/iStock.

Every murder is certainly a tragedy, but the true-crime documentaries and docuseries created following them serve as a perverse silver lining that millions of people enjoy. Whether it be cults, cold cases, or mass murders, it remains a mystery why our culture seems to have such a fascination with true crime and murder, but there is something so inherently compelling about the chilling stories that draw us in. As a result, the last 20 years of crime-focussed content have increasingly focused on murder—in both fiction and non-fiction genres.

While some new movies, podcasts, novels, and TV shows bring us dramatized versions of real-life events or completely original fictional stories, true crime murder documentaries, and docuseries are rapidly becoming one of the most popular forms in the true-crime arena. Sure, crime dramas like Law & Order have always been hugely popular, but there’s no denying the uptick in similar content being released in the last five years—especially during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With so many stories out there based on real-life events, many of our favorite streaming services have begun rapidly pumping out new content revolving around these stories to try to keep up with the ever-growing demand. Streaming services like Hulu, HBO, and others now have wide-ranging catalogs of true-crime documentaries and docuseries covering murders and killings of all kinds from nearly every angle. From original content to third-party films, there are more than enough true-crime options to keep you busy for the rest of your life. Here are some of the most interesting and popular options you can watch right without cable.

Dead Asleep (Hulu)

One of Hulu’s original documentaries, Dead Asleep follows the story of Randy Herman Jr., a man who murdered his roommate and claimed innocence due to him being a sleepwalker. By claiming that the murder occurred while he was sleepwalking, Herman opens the case to a fascinating investigation. The Hulu-produced documentary features many exclusive interviews and examines the case, background information and trial in great depth. The documentary is free to watch with a Hulu subscription.

I Love You, Now Die (HBO Max)

One of the most upsetting stories in recent years, I Love You, Now Die recounts the context and trial regarding the death of Conrad Roy. Roy committed suicide, but through texts and phone calls with his then-girlfriend Michelle Carter, it became clear that she had served as a major catalyst and driving force behind the act. This two-part documentary on HBO Max analyzes the thousands of text messages between the two along with a close following of the trial and aftermath of the case brought against Carter.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (Peacock)

Another originally produced docuseries, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise aptly centers around infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Along with a close following of several disappearances and confirmed murders, what makes this docuseries unique from many others covering similar material is the addition of interviews and footage of Gacy himself speaking and describing many of his crimes. You can watch the docuseries on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service that now creates a number of original properties.

You Belong to Me: Sex, Race and Murder in the South (Amazon)

A documentary made in 2014, You Belong to Me: Sex, Race and Murder in the South takes you back to the 1952 murder of Dr. Clifford Leroy Adams by Ruby McCollum. While the murder itself is straightforward, the motivations and racism at play in the trial and killing become the main focus. While prosecutors argued that McCollum, a black woman, killed Adams over the bill dispute, McCollum fights to prove that the murder was in self-defense of Adams’ rape attempt. The documentary is currently available for free with a membership to Amazon Prime Video.

The Murder of Laci Peterson (Hulu)

The Murder of Laci Peterson is a docuseries produced and released by A&E now available on Hulu. The docuseries provides context into who Laci Peterson was, who her husband Scott was, the hours before her disappearance and the long-term aftermath of her murder. The docuseries pieces together the case by analyzing Scott’s motivations as well as the mounting evidence pointing towards his guilt. The docuseries also focuses on the trial and long-term impact of Peterson’s death.

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO Max)

A very unique take on the true crime murder genre, Murder on Middle Beach is a docuseries created and focused on the filmmaker, Madison Hamburg. Hamburg created the docuseries to help bring light to and follow his own investigation into the unsolved murder of his mother Barbara Hamburg. The four-part series is as much an investigation into the available evidence as it is a sobering record of grief and loss. While the case still remains unsolved, Murder on Middle Beach adds more than just questions to the rippling effects that a death can have. The docuseries was produced and distributed by HBO.

Perfect World: A Deadly Game (Peacock)

Another unique take on true crime, Perfect World: A Deadly Game focuses on a group of gamers from around the world that find out that one of the people they all know online is killing members of his family. Without any information about where he lives, the group has to work together to find out where he is and stop him from killing again. The race against the clock format and the two-episode arc help move the docuseries along quickly without lagging. The show is an original series produced by Peacock exclusively for streaming.

The Last Narc (Amazon Prime)

In a mix of murder, drugs and cartels, The Last Narc is a true crime docuseries with everything. The show centers around the torture and murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena with former cartel insides providing new details and insight into the event. In addition to the murder, the docuseries also touches on cartel culture and the many sacrifices made to try and take down the powerful drug empire. The show is an Amazon Prime original and was released in 2020.

