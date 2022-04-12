Callon Petroleum Stock Could Continue Rally

Oil and gas stock Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) has been climbing alongside its sector as oil prices surge, recently hitting an April 4, three-year high of $66.48. Today, CPE is up 5.2% to trade at $62.35. Several moving averages linger below as support, including a historically bullish trendline that could keep the stock moving higher.

The trendline in question is CPE's 40-day moving average, which the equity just came within one standard deviation of on the charts. According to a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, three similar occurrences have been seen during the past three years. Callon Petroleum stock was higher one month later 67% of the time, and averaged a 21.7% positive return in this time period. A similar move from its current perch would send the stock above the $75 level, and soaring above its aforementioned highs.

CPE April12

An unwinding of short interest could give CPE a boost as well. Though shorts have started to buy back their bearish bets, short interest still represents 10.6% of the stock's available float.

There is plenty of room for optimism amongst analysts, too. Of the 10 in coverage, six carry a "hold" or worse rating on CPE. Considering analysts are unusually bullish on stocks in general lately, a round of upgrades could provide tailwinds.