Callon Petroleum Stock Could Continue Rally

Laura McCandless
·1 min read

Oil and gas stock Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) has been climbing alongside its sector as oil prices surge, recently hitting an April 4, three-year high of $66.48. Today, CPE is up 5.2% to trade at $62.35. Several moving averages linger below as support, including a historically bullish trendline that could keep the stock moving higher.

The trendline in question is CPE's 40-day moving average, which the equity just came within one standard deviation of on the charts. According to a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, three similar occurrences have been seen during the past three years. Callon Petroleum stock was higher one month later 67% of the time, and averaged a 21.7% positive return in this time period. A similar move from its current perch would send the stock above the $75 level, and soaring above its aforementioned highs.

CPE April12
CPE April12

An unwinding of short interest could give CPE a boost as well. Though shorts have started to buy back their bearish bets, short interest still represents 10.6% of the stock's available float.

There is plenty of room for optimism amongst analysts, too. Of the 10 in coverage, six carry a "hold" or worse rating on CPE. Considering analysts are unusually bullish on stocks in general lately, a round of upgrades could provide tailwinds.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Mariupol mayor says more than 10,000 civilians killed

    Good morning. The Foreign Office is investigating reports that Russia has used chemical weapons in an attack in Mariupol.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns US stocks are heavily overvalued and poised to tumble

    The Scion Asset Management boss highlighted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index, which has nearly doubled in the past decade.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • 3 Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income Stream

    The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 6% last week, but the S&P 500 was only down 2.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.1%. Investing in equal parts of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Watsco (NYSE: WSO) gives an investor a dividend yield of 3.4% and exposure to the renewable energy industry and virtually every industry in the industrial sector.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Shopify Announces a 10-for-1 Stock Split With an Unusual Provision

    There's no question that Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has democratized the world of digital retail. Shopify's stellar business performance opened the door to a surging stock price. Furthermore, since Shopify's IPO in May 2015, the stock has soared by 2,280% (as of this writing).

  • AT&T ‘Looks More Like Verizon.’ What Wall Street Is Saying About the Stock.

    After spinning off WarnerMedia, analysts are mostly bullish on AT&T's prospects as a focused telecom.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Rivian Gets First Sell Rating From Wall Street. The Stock Is Rising.

    Wall Street has been pretty positive on Rivian Automotive stock, despite some rocky trading out of the gate for the electric-truck start-up. Exane BNP Paribas on Monday launched coverage of Rivian (ticker: RIVN) stock with a Sell rating and a target price of $35, according to the news aggregation service the Fly on the Wall. Analyst Dorothee Cresswell says Rivian is a real EV player, but that recent pricing actions demonstrated that the company’s initial products—a pickup truck and SUV—were “structurally unprofitable.”

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.