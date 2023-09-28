Callous Bronx killer mourned with relatives after execution-style murder of his stepdad

After donning a ski mask to gun down his 80-year-old stepfather, a callous Bronx killer fled the murder scene on a bicycle before coming home to mourn with his devastated family, according to officials.

Melvin Java, 46, was lying in wait for senior citizen Marcelino Valerio last Sunday as the older man returned home with his wife from a Sweet 16 party attended by the gunman and other relatives in New Rochelle, officials said. The FBI described the killing as a premeditated “execution-style” murder. Video showed the black-clad gunman lying in wait before blasting his stepdad in the head, with Java later returning to join relatives stunned by the grim news.

“It seems like he had this plan for a while,” the victim’s daughter Geraldine Valerio told the Daily News on Thursday. “I wouldn’t be surprised if this was premeditated. I feel he went to wait for my father to come home and he did what he did … My brother was just problematic as a child and that’s just the person he is, violent.”

Though Java appeared at a family gathering in New Jersey to offer his support after the shocking death, Valerio quickly considered him a suspect.

“When we were told the incident was targeted, he was the first person we thought of,” she said. “He was the only person who ever had bad intentions with my father … My brother was just always problematic. My father had nothing against him. He wasn’t nice to my father or my mother.”

According to Valerio, her brother left the family party early with no signs of animosity and their dad still at the celebration as things wound down around 11 p.m. She recalled indications prior to the killing near W. 168th St. in the Highbridge section that Java was trying to mend fences with her father, with the two seen chatting amiably.

“He was coming around and trying to be nice to my dad,” the daughter recalled. “My father was saying, ‘It’s like he’s changing.’ My father was excited that they were able to connect … He was very friendly out of nowhere, like he came around for a reason.”

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said earlier in the week that the shooting was the result of “longstanding issues” between the killer and the stepfather rather than a dispute at the family celebration. The party started around 7 p.m. last Saturday and continued until about midnight, with Valerio shot around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the Bronx.

The daughter said her father was a friendly man with no enemies, recalling his ability to get along with everyone. Now she fears people will forget all the good of his life and focus only on his shocking death.

“I don’t want my father to be remembered this way,” she said. “My father was very innocent. Like any family, there’s issues here and there. We didn’t know he had any intentions to to want to harm my father. My father is a good man, an angel. This is tragic.”