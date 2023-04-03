Calls about bodies found along road linked to body in submerged car, Florida cops say

The discovery of a seriously wounded teen along a Florida road has been linked to two homicides, including one person found in a submerged car, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Sixteen-year-old Layla Danielle Silvernail remains hospitalized, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

How the cases are related has not been released.

The investigation began at 10:52 p.m. Thursday, March 30, when callers led deputies to Silvernail along the side of SE 183rd Avenue Road in the Forest Lakes Park area, officials said.

“Layla was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition,” officials said.

On Friday morning, callers alerted deputies to another body near the intersection of SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court, officials said. The victim, a man, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at the scene.

His body was found in a dumpster, station WCJB reports.

The car was then discovered around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, April 1, near the intersection of Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace, the sheriff’s office says.

“Deputies located a vehicle partially submerged at the edge of a nearby body of water,” officials said.

“A search of the interior of the vehicle and located a third victim, who was deceased. This female victim’s name is also being withheld at the request of her next of kin.”

A cause of death for the woman has not been released.

Identities of the two dead have not been released.

