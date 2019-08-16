Calls to boycott 'Mulan' are trending after the star of Disney's live-action remake backed the Hong Kong police in the city's chaotic protests

Walt Disney Studios and Stephen Tilley/Disney Enterprises, Inc.





#BoycottMulan is trending after the star of Disney's upcoming live-action remake voiced support for police in Hong Kong.

Liu Yifei shared a post on Chinese social network Weibo which said: "I support Hong Kong's police. You can all beat me up now."

Hong Kong officers have been accused of brutality in their treatment of pro-democracy protesters, who have been on the streets of the city for more than two months.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

#BoycottMulan is trending on Twitter after the star of the upcoming Disney live-action expressed support for Hong Kong's police, who are accused of using excessive force on pro-democracy protesters in the city.

Liu Yifei, who plays Mulan, reposted a graphic on Chinese microblogging site Weibo which said: "I support Hong Kong's police. You can all beat me up now." It also said, in English, "what a shame for Hong Kong."

On top of the graphic, which was created by China's state-run People's Daily newspaper, Liu added: "I also support the Hong Kong Police," followed by emojis of a heart and a muscular arm.

Liu Yifei Weibo More

Liu Yifei/Weibo

Liu is Chinese-American, and has lived both in the US and mainland China.

China's state media has taken a firm stance against the protesters and promoted Chinese nationalism. It avoided publishing images of injured protesters or reporting their demands.

hong kong protest More

Ivan Abreu/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The hashtag #BoycottMulan started to trend across Twitter after her post.

Read more: Hong Kong will become another Tiananmen Square if China's army comes, a protest leader warns

Sean Norton wrote: "Disney's Mulan actress, Liu Yifei, supports police brutality and oppression in Hong Kong. Liu is a naturalized American citizen. it must be nice. meanwhile she pisses on people fighting for democracy. retweet please. HK doesn't get enough support. #BoycottMulan @Disney."

The tweet had 8,000 retweets and around 9,000 likes as of Friday morning.

Tweet Embed:

//twitter.com/mims/statuses/1161971657034125312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Disney's Mulan actress, Liu Yifei, supports police brutality and oppression in Hong Kong.



Liu is a naturalized American citizen. it must be nice. meanwhile she pisses on people fighting for democracy.



retweet please. HK doesn't get enough support. #BoycottMulan@Disneypic.twitter.com/FpECIdutH2

Others also encouraged a boycott of the movie, which is set for release in March 2020.

Tweet Embed:

//twitter.com/mims/statuses/1162222592163373056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Honestly disappointed to hear about Liu supporting police brutality. I was actually kinda looking forward to this remake but people like her playing Mulan ultimately ruin the story #BoycottMulanpic.twitter.com/F1sXD0tzWD Tweet Embed:

//twitter.com/mims/statuses/1162169267837689856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

#BoycottMulan how tone deaf do you have to be to support police brutality when you just filmed a character who is supposed to stand against oppression in its raw form? Pound sand. pic.twitter.com/Ug8pfh3JPN