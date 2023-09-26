Calls for Canada leader’s resignation grow after he honors Nazi

Calls escalated Monday for Canada’s House of Commons speaker to resign after he inadvertently honored a Nazi soldier in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “deeply embarrassing” incident.

The House of Commons gave the former soldier, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a standing ovation after Speaker Anthony Rota singled him out while Parliament hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pointing to where Hunka sat in the House of Commons gallery, Rota hailed him as a “Ukrainian hero [and] a Canadian hero,” saying, “We thank him for all his service,” BBC News reported.

While Hunka fought in WW2 as millions of Ukrainians did, he was one of thousands who were on the Nazi German side rather than the Soviets’.

Rota apologized to his fellow Members of Parliament on Monday and issued a public statement saying he alone was responsible. He insisted he’d had no idea that the Ukrainian Canadian who lives in North Bay, Ontario, district was harboring a Nazi past.

“I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision,” Rota said of the invitation.

“No one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them. This initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding and having been brought to my attention. I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

Canada’s two opposition parties said an apology didn’t cut it, with the country’s New Democratic Party (NDP) and Bloc Québécois calling on Rota to resign. He is scheduled to meet with government and opposition House leaders Tuesday at noon, according to CBC News.

Trudeau said he was mortified on behalf of the country.

“It’s extremely upsetting that this happened. The speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologized,” the prime minister told reporters. “But this is something that is deeply embarrassing to the Parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians.”

