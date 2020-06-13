Calls for Change Run Into Realities of Governing in Minnesota

Signs lefts at the makeshift memorial for George Floyd, a black man who was killed in custody of Minneapolis police, in Minneapolis, June 12, 2020. (Tim Gruber/The New York Times)

MINNEAPOLIS — The calls for sweeping reforms to policing that have reverberated since the death of George Floyd slammed into the messy realities of lawmaking Friday, offering a glimpse of the uncertainties of turning protest into policy.

Nearly a week after nine members of the Minneapolis City Council made a drastic pledge to take apart the Police Department, the council took its first steps Friday in a slow, complicated process that could eventually lead to shifting funds from the city police. But that process will last for more than a year and require voters to actually approve of removing the Police Department from the city’s core departments.

And in the state Capitol, an ambitious package of police reforms proposed by Democrats faced an uncertain future as Republicans who control the state Senate said they would oppose some of the most far-reaching changes, such as restoring voting rights to felons or putting the state’s attorney general, rather than local prosecutors, in charge of prosecuting killings by the police.

Republican leaders said they would support five less contentious measures, including banning chokeholds and providing more money for “de-escalation” training. Democrats said the Republicans’ proposals fell short of the fundamental changes that tens of thousands of people had demanded in how the police treat black men and women and other people of color.

“We should do the work that the people have demanded that we do,” Melissa Hortman, speaker of the Minnesota House and a Democrat, said in an interview.

There is not much time for finding common ground. As a special session got underway Friday to address policing, the economy and the coronavirus, leading Republicans said they hoped to wrap up all of their work by the end of next week.

“We’re not going to stay in special session for months and months,” state Sen. Paul Gazelka, the Republican majority leader, said at a briefing Friday. “We’re going to do the things we can do now.”

It was a sobering reality check for Democrats who have embraced activists’ calls for transformative changes that include going as far as cutting the budgets of local police departments or drastically rethinking how the police interact with people in their communities.

“This is not what Minnesotans of all persuasions are asking us to do,” said state Sen. Jeff Hayden, a Democrat whose district includes the Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Still, police departments, cities and states across the country have already made a flurry of changes after the upheaval, including re-examining police budgets, banning chokeholds and removing officers from schools.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York signed a broad package of bills aimed at combating police brutality. Some of the bills had languished for years in the face of opposition from police unions. The bills included a ban on the use of chokeholds as well as the repeal of a decades-old statute that had allowed the police to keep disciplinary records of officers secret.

But while Minnesota has become ground zero for protests, it is also showing the enduring obstacles facing the overarching changes many activists are demanding, especially in a 2020 battleground that is the only state in the nation where Democrats and Republicans each control one of the two legislative chambers.

While Democrats and liberal activists are leading the calls for change on the streets of American cities, many state governments are controlled by Republicans who back law enforcement and are leery of proposals to defund police departments or make it easier to sue officers. Polling is showing support for many reforms but widespread opposition to defunding the police, a term that can mean different things in different cities.

Reform efforts in Washington face similar challenges after Democrats unveiled a sweeping bill this week aimed at addressing racial bias and the overuse of force in policing.

In Minneapolis, the City Council’s move to reduce the role of the Police Department was hailed by activists as a transformational change and condemned by conservatives as a lurch toward lawlessness.

Wayne Reyes Jr., whose father was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers in 2006, said he was hopeful that lawmakers would make meaningful changes this time but said he was angry it had taken more killings for them to do so. Derek Chauvin, the former officer who has been charged with killing Floyd, was one of the officers who opened fire at Reyes’ father, Wayne Reyes Sr., a Native American man who the police said aimed a shotgun at them.