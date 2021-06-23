Calls for extension of eviction ban as new deadline looms

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ASHRAF KHALIL and MICHAEL CASEY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With one week to go before the nationwide ban on evictions expires, the White House is acknowledging that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of “off-ramp” to make the transition without massive social upheaval.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”

Both will expire on June 30 unless extended. But Psaki would not say whether the administration was planning another extension. That decision, she said, lies with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which imposed the bans on the rationale that allowing people to lose their housing during a pandemic was an unacceptable public health risk.

Psaki said the decision on the moratorium “will be made by the CDC, based on public health conditions.”

The White House, she said, "wouldn’t get ahead of their assessment"

Psaki added that President Joe Biden “remains focused on ensuring that Americans who are struggling, through no fault of their own, have an off-ramp once it ends.”

But even as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic gradually recedes, there remains pressure on Biden to maintain the eviction moratorium for nonmedical reasons.

This week, dozens of members of Congress wrote to Biden and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky calling for the moratorium to be not only extended but also strengthened in some ways.

The letter, spearheaded by Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Jimmy Gomez of California and Cori Bush of Missouri, called for an unspecified extension in order to allow the nearly $47 billion in emergency rental assistance included in the American Rescue Plan to get into the hands of tenants.

Ending the assistance too abruptly, they said, would disproportionately hurt some of the same minority communities that were hit so hard by the virus itself. They also echoed many housing advocates by calling for the moratorium's protections to be made automatic, requiring no special steps from the tenant in order to gain its protections.

“The impact of the federal moratorium cannot be understated, and the need to strengthen and extend it is an urgent matter of health, racial, and economic justice,” the letter said.

Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, called an extension of the eviction ban “the right thing to do — morally, fiscally, politically, and as a continued public health measure.”

But landlords, who have opposed the moratorium and challenged it in court, are against any extension. They have argued the focus should be on speeding up the distribution of rental assistance.

“With each passing month, we are at risk of losing an ever-increasing amount of rental housing – jeopardizing the availability of safe, sustainable and affordable housing for all Americans,” Bob Pinnegar, the president and CEO of the National Apartment Association, said in an email interview. "The mounting housing affordability crisis is quickly becoming a housing affordability disaster fueled by flawed eviction moratoriums, which leave renters with insurmountable debt and housing providers holding the bag."

___

Casey reported from Boston.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls on US to 'come together as one nation' during remarks at Republican senator's funeral

    President Joe Biden delivered his first presidential eulogy Wednesday for Virginia Republican Sen. John Warner's funeral, memorializing the life of the Marine Corps veteran, former Navy secretary, and five-term U.S. senator as "a reminder of what we can do when we come together as one nation."

  • Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another

    Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again, the country's latest effort to advance its space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. Satellite images, a U.S. official and a rocket expert all confirmed the failed launch, earlier this month, at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's Semnan province. The attempt comes as Iran's space program has suffered a series of high-profile losses, while its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that launched a satellite into orbit last year.

  • President Biden to extend CDC eviction moratorium by one month, reports say

    The eviction moratorium, which was put into place in September, is intended to protect renters from losing their homes and increasing the risk of the spread of COVID.

  • Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it

    Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn't fired upon. It was the first time since the Cold War that Moscow acknowledged using live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting the growing risk of military incidents amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West.

  • US votes against UN resolution condemning US embargo on Cuba

    The United States voted against a U.N. resolution Wednesday that overwhelmingly condemned the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 29th year, maintaining the Trump administration’s opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention. The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 184 countries supporting the condemnation, the United States and Israel opposing it, and three countries abstained. Before the vote, the U.S. Mission's political coordinator, Rodney Hunter, told the assembly that the Biden administration voted “no” because the United States believes sanctions are key to advancing democracy and human rights which “remain at the core of our policy efforts toward Cuba.”

  • Biden taps Cindy McCain as ambassador to UN food program

    President Biden will nominate Cindy McCain to serve as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, the White House announced Wednesday.Why it matters: The move reflects Biden's emphasis on bipartisanship, according to the New York Times. McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), is a longtime Trump critic and one of Biden's Republican allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcCain

  • Gabon is first African country paid to protect its rainforest

    It is the first African country to get money for reducing carbon emissions through forest protection.

  • Army Corps plans extensive review of Great Lakes tunnel plan

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday it would conduct an extensive review of Enbridge Energy's plan to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a Great Lakes channel in Michigan, which could significantly delay the project. The tunnel would house a replacement for a portion of Enbridge's Line 5 that crosses the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, a roughly 4-mile-long (6.4-kilometers-long) waterway connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued a permit for the $500 million tunnel, but approval from the Army Corps also is needed.

  • Supreme Court rules against labor in private property case, barring access for organizing

    The California law allowed unions to access farms to meet employees. Two businesses told the high court that access was a taking of private property.

  • Supreme Court Decision Could Doom Trump Holdovers At Social Security

    A court decision in a case regarding a Federal Housing Finance Agency director could open the door for President Joe Biden to replace Commissioner Andrew Saul.

  • Biden fires Trump-appointed top housing regulator after being given authority by Supreme Court

    President Joe Biden has fired the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency after the Supreme Court handed him the power to do so on Wednesday.

  • Trump Rages Against 'Saturday Night Live' In Unhinged Conspiracy Rant

    The former president claims he could be back in power soon.

  • What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

    Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband at a store. Apparently, this happens all the time. Why? ‘No matter what the charts show, people are still unemployed or fending off the creditors unleashed by the wreckage of their businesses.’ Photograph: LM Otero/AP Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced th

  • Crackdown on Protesters Near Chauvin Vacation Spot Collapses

    Photo by Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty ImagesJust days before killer cop Derek Chauvin was to be sentenced to prison for murdering George Floyd, a proposed protest crackdown in the Florida community he once called a vacation home went up in smoke.After accusing the county mayor and sheriff of attempting to strongarm through an ordinance banning protests at peoples’ homes, commissioners in central Florida’s Orange County met late Tuesday to give actual residents a chance to commen

  • ‘Innocent mistakes’ will no longer cost immigrants their green cards or visas

    Immigration authorities in the United States have rescinded one of the policies implemented by the Trump administration that had one of the most profound negative impacts on legal immigrants with pending or upcoming applications.

  • Seattle LGBT Group Speaks Out against Pride Event Charging White Attendees ‘Reparations’

    Capitol Hill Pride’s leaders sent a letter to the Seattle Human Rights Commission demanding an investigation into what it called “reverse discrimination.”

  • 80 years ago, Hitler picked a fight that may have cost him World War II

    Before dawn on June 22, 1941, Nazi Germany launched the largest invasion in the history of warfare and a battle that may have cost it the war.

  • U.K. denies Russia fired warning shots at destroyer in Black Sea

    Russia's defense ministry claimed Wednesday that a Russian warship and fighter jet fired "warning" shots at the British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender destroyer for encroaching on waters near Crimea in the Black Sea.The latest: The U.K.'s ministry of defense disputed that any warning shots were fired, saying in a statement, "We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity."Stay on top of the latest m

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of 'absolutely catastrophic' hit to economic recovery this summer if US can't pay its bills on time

    If the federal government can't pay back its debtors in time by raising the debt ceiling, it could put Americans' jobs and savings in jeopardy