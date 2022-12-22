Calls about graffiti in White City lead to gun, drug arrests

Dec. 21—Jackson County sheriff's deputies made multiple arrests for illegal handguns, drugs and other crimes this month after initially responding to reports about graffiti vandalism in White City.

The White City Community Action Team, part of the Sheriff's Office, arrested four suspects in two separate incidents, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 12:50 a.m. Dec. 6, dispatchers received a report of at least two men spray-painting a White City bike path fence with gang-related graffiti, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The sheriff's office said the suspects fled the area in a gray sedan, but deputies located and intercepted the vehicle on Antelope Road and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies spotted an unsecured pistol on the floorboard behind the front passenger seat, as well as multiple blue, white and black spray paint cans scattered throughout the passenger compartment, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested two of the suspects, Darian Bradd, 18, of White City and Raul Alonzo Alvina, 20, the sheriff's office said.

Bradd had white paint on his hand, and the bike path fence had newly added blue graffiti, the affidavit said.

Bradd faces a charge of second-degree criminal mischief in Jackson County Circuit Court. Court records don't currently show charges against Alvina.

A third suspect who was sitting in the back seat of the car, Andrew Michael Boortz, 22, of Medford was found with an unholstered pistol concealed in the waistband of his shorts. He did not have a valid concealed weapon permit, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested and faces three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Boortz faces charges in a different case alleging he was in his car in the Carwright's Market parking lot in Medford in September when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at two people in another vehicle. He's been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, unlawful possession of cocaine and manufacture of cocaine, according to Circuit Court records.

The next graffiti-related arrest in White City was Dec. 8 after a deputy responded to a call at about 12:15 p.m. concerning two men posing in front of graffiti and taking photos while in possession of a black handgun near Avenue C and 29th Street, the sheriff's office said.

Further investigation revealed one of the suspects was a 17-year-old on probation and under house arrest. Deputies went to his home and found the juvenile and a gun, the sheriff's office said.

He was arrested for a probation violation and on initial charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawfully purchasing a firearm. He was taken to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center on a probation detainer, the sheriff's office said.

The second suspect who posed for a photo by the graffiti was identified as a 15-year-old, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said anyone who sees criminal activity involving graffiti vandalism should call the dispatch non-emergency line at 541-776-7206.

Reach Mail Tribune reporter Vickie Aldous at 541-776-4486 or valdous@rosebudmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @VickieAldous.