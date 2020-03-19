Calls grow for ICE to release immigrants to avoid coronavirus outbreak

Doctors, lawyers, asylum-seekers and former officials are urging the Trump administration to release thousands of immigrants from detention to avoid a potentially deadly coronavirus outbreak in scores of facilities across the country.

Unless Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) dramatically reduces the number of immigrants in its custody, experts warn the coronavirus could spread quickly among the roughly 37,000 detainees in the system.

"It's a vulnerable situation," John Sandweg, an acting head of ICE during the Obama administration, told CBS News. "You have the exact situation everyone is cautioning against. You have a bunch of people contained in a very small environment."

"Can you imagine if you get an outbreak in these detention facilities? It's going to spread like wildfire," Sandweg added.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended American life, straining the country's public health institutions and killing more than 150 people in the U.S. As the crisis has grown, ICE has faced intensifying pressure to release immigrants with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, detainees over the age of 60 and those seeking humanitarian protections who don't pose a threat to public safety.

On Wednesday, the agency announced it would stop arresting most undocumented immigrants in the U.S. who don't pose a threat to the public during the pandemic. The move is a significant shift in enforcement priorities, but doesn't address the growing calls for ICE to release many immigrants.

"ICE should try to shrink this down to only those individuals to whom they can credibly say pose a threat to public safety," Sandweg said. "The overwhelming majority of people in ICE detention don't pose a threat to public safety and are not an unmanageable flight risk."

Detainees waiting to be processed at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, California, on August 28, 2019. Chris Carlson / AP

Dr. Amy Cohen, a child physiatrist who specializes in detention conditions of migrant families, said officials need to bring the detention population to the lowest level possible to reduce the risk to detainees, guards and other ICE personnel. An outbreak would be "nearly impossible to contain," she said.

"One has to see these detention centers are powder kegs," Cohen told CBS News. "They are going to be petri dishes. They are going to be places where this virus is going to thrive and spread and where some people are going to get desperately ill — and some of those people are going to die."

Immigration lawyers have been scrambling to file requests asking ICE to release their clients, many of whom have chronic health problems. In the past few days, Texas attorney Lorena Perez McGill has filed four parole requests on behalf of clients detained in rural for-profit jails in Louisiana, including three asylum-seekers from Cuba and Venezuela and a 27-year-old Guatemalan migrant who recently tried to kill himself after spending nearly nine months in solitary confinement.

"Of course they are sitting ducks," Perez McGill told CBS News. "It's a perfect place for any illness to breathe and to thrive. Just do the math. We're talking about inadequate medical conditions."

Carlos, 33, a Cuban asylum-seeker who has been in ICE custody for about 10 months, is currently detained at the private Catahoula Correctional Center in northeastern Louisiana. He said he and other immigrants at the detention center have not received any instructions related to the pandemic. Access to hand soap is very limited and the sanitary conditions are subpar, he added.

"We don't have the means here to protect ourselves. Anyone can get sick here," Carlos, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, told CBS News during a phone call from inside the Catahoula facility. "We are very exposed to any disease here."

"Extraordinarily inadequate"