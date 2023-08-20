Calls grow for Lucy Letby inquiry to have full powers

Lucy Letby was found guilty of the murder of seven babies last week

The inquiry into the murder of seven babies by Lucy Letby must be given full legal powers to summon NHS managers as witnesses, victims’ families and MPs have demanded.

At present it is a non-statutory independent inquiry, which cannot compel witnesses to appear. It is feared that NHS managers who are accused of ignoring warnings about Letby would be able to evade scrutiny.

The victims’ families want it upgraded to a statutory inquiry led by a judge, which has the power to force people to attend hearings.

Last night former Cabinet ministers and senior Tory backbenchers supported the calls for a judge-led inquiry, saying it was the only way to ensure public confidence.

A current minister, Nick Gibb, said he wanted to ensure that families were able to “shape” the work of the inquiry – and pledged it would investigate claims that consultants’ warnings were ignored by managers.

Ms Letby, 33, was convicted on Friday of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more during her shifts on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Steve Brine, the Conservative chairman of the Commons health select committee said a non-statutory inquiry could drag on for years and “disappear down a rabbit hole”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House: “What I want to see to be absolutely clear is not a process that drags on for years, an inquiry that can disappear down a rabbit hole... [I want] one that is effective.

“I can’t actually see how it’s anything but helpful to ministers, to that effectiveness, for this inquiry to have everything that it needs to conduct it, including a judge.”

Mr Brine said some witnesses “may not be so willing” to cooperate with the investigation into the specific circumstances at Chester and the assessment of previous inquiry recommendations designed to prevent incidents at hospitals.

“The two things that draw them together is the need for public confidence. I can’t see how anything other than a proper judge-led statutory inquiry would do that,” he said.

MPs call for support

Stephen Dorrell, a health secretary under John Major, said: “I support the calls for a statutory inquiry, because the closest parallels here are with the Francis inquiry on Mid Staffordshire.

“It needs to have the power to conduct a full inquiry so that people have confidence that no stone is being left unturned.

“The whole saga of what happened at Chester encompassed failures at several different levels, and that is why we need a full inquiry to get to the truth.”

Sir Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, said: “I think they need to seriously look at the feasibility of having a statutory inquiry because that compels witnesses and clearly this inquiry must command maximum public confidence.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be chaired by a judge, it could be chaired by a senior clinician, and someone who can manage the plethora of documents that will exist in each and every case.

“Firstly, it needs to be independent, and secondly the powers are very, very important and they should look seriously at upgrading this to a statutory public inquiry.”

Consultants who raised concerns about Ms Letby as far back as 2015 have said babies could have been saved if hospital management had listened and acted sooner.

The Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit head consultant, Dr Stephen Brearey, first raised her association with an increase in baby collapses in June 2015.

Avoiding deaths

He said that deaths could arguably have been avoided from as early as February 2016 if executives had “responded appropriately” to an urgent meeting request from concerned doctors. Police were contacted only in 2017.

Mr Gibb, the schools minister, told GB News: “This is an appalling, horrific case of child murder.

“There are stories that the consultants reported early warnings about what was happening and the inquiry will look at how those warnings and how those concerns were raised and were handled by the hospital, by the trust, and by the executives.

“That all will be covered by the inquiry – we’ll be announcing a chair of that inquiry very soon and the terms of reference. What I can assure you is that they will look at all aspects of this, right across the health service so that we can understand what happened and learn lessons and absolutely prevent anything like this from happening again.”

He added: “We want parents to be involved in shaping this inquiry, so the Government will be talking to the parents and the representatives to make sure that the inquiry does cover all the aspects of the concerns that they have and indeed the concerts the whole country has, so we can make sure that we learned all the lessons that need to be learned.”

The Department for Health and Social Care said that even a non-statutory inquiry would ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need, and focus on lessons that can be learned quickly.

They said a non-statutory, independent inquiry is a robust and independent process that examines the issues to find the truth and deliver the necessary learning to improve patient safety for the future.

