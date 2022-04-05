Biden calls for war-crimes trial of Putin after mass graves found around Ukraine capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick J. McDonnell, Jenny Jarvie, Jaweed Kaleem
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Russian leader Vladimir Putin faced mounting global condemnation Monday, with President Biden and a growing number of world leaders calling for a war-crimes trial, following the discovery in Ukraine of mass graves and streets littered with the bodies of civilians around the suburbs of Kyiv.

“This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous,” Biden told reporters, referring to a town near Kyiv where numerous civilians were found dead, some bearing marks of torture or execution. The Ukrainian government said it has counted more than 400 civilian deaths so far in the suburbs of the capital city.

Biden previously branded Putin a “war criminal” in remarks March 17, but at that time the White House said he was speaking personally and not outlining a formal U.S. position. Six days later, the U.S. formally accused Russia of war crimes and said it was collecting evidence to help prove it.

"He is a war criminal," Biden said of Putin on Monday. "But we have to gather information, we have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue to fight."

As Russian forces pulled back from the suburbs of Kyiv and the northeastern city of Chernihiv, they continued to strike the southern coastal cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa with rocket fire while they shifted their offensive operations to Ukraine's east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the charred rubble in Bucha Monday as armed guards surrounded him. The president called on the media to come to the city to “show the world what happened here.”

Zelensky has described the scenes in Bucha, where photos and videos show mass graves and dead men and women face down on residential roads, as evidence of Russian “genocide” against Ukrainians.

“Ordinary residents of an ordinary city near Kyiv,” Zelensky said later in an address to Romanian parliament. “Their hands were tied behind their backs, they were shot in the back of the head or in the eye, killed just in the streets. Civilian vehicles were crushed by military equipment. Vehicles with people! They raped women and girls.”

Aerial view of a church and probable mass grave site
This satellite image shows the church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine, and the site of a probable mass grave just above it. (Maxar Technologies)

Zelensky also warned that the most brutal images from newly liberated areas, such as Bucha, were still to come.

“Not all evidence has been collected yet,” he said. "Not all burials have been discovered yet. Not all basements where the Russian military tortured people have been inspected yet."

He pledged to set up a special judicial mechanism, with the participation of international prosecutors and judges, to investigate alleged war atrocities. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she had spoken with Zelensky and the European Union had set up a joint investigation team to work with the Ukrainian government to “investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

"The perpetrators of these heinous crimes must not go unpunished,” she said in a statement.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation,” saying that Bucha's mayor had not spoken of atrocities immediately after Russian troops left the area last week.

The horrific scenes have generated calls for tougher sanctions on Moscow over the war, which is in its 40th day.

“We will do everything to ensure that those who have perpetrated these war crimes do not go unpunished," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday, citing "alleged cases of [crimes against] humanity, war crimes and — why not say it too — genocide."

Germany and France on Monday expelled dozens of Russian diplomats. French President Emmanuel Macron described the gruesome images as "unbearable." Macron, who said he supported additional sanctions, such as banning imports of Russian oil and coal into the European Union, said it was "very clear" that Russia committed war crimes.

And a top government official in Germany, a primary importer of Russian gas and one of the strongest holdouts against cutting off such trade, signaled Sunday that it might change course and support a ban. "There has to be a response," Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said. "Such crimes must not remain unanswered."

More than half of Germany's gas comes from Russia. Europe overall receives 40% of its gas and 25% of its oil from Russia.

Covered corpse of a man in a stairwell
The body of a man was found in the stairwell of a building in Bucha, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)

The Biden administration said Monday that it will try to get Russia kicked off the main human rights body of the United Nations.

“Russia’s participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce,” the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said at a news conference in Bucharest, Romania. “We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council.”

The 47-nation Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, has been criticized in the past for including countries with questionable human rights records, such as Saudi Arabia and Cuba. The Trump administration pulled the United States from the group, but U.S. membership was restored this year.

Removing a member requires a two-thirds vote in the full 193-nation U.N. General Assembly. It has been done only once: Libya was suspended in 2011 during the chaos surrounding the overthrow of dictator Moammar Kadafi.

State Department spokesman Ned Price acknowledged that removal is a “rare” and “extraordinary” action but that the administration believes the atrocities reported in Ukraine have outraged a sufficient number of nations to join the vote against Russia.

At a White House briefing, Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security advisor, said Russia appeared to be "revising its war aims" and scaling back its initial goal of toppling Zelensky and conquering the entire country.

Russian forces were "retreating" from Kyiv and "repositioning" to concentrate on taking over already contested regions in eastern and southern Ukraine, Sullivan said, where they would probably "seek to surround and overwhelm Ukrainian forces." Meanwhile, he said, the administration expects Moscow to continue its aerial assault on Kyiv and other major cities to cause “damage” and “terror."

"Russia's goal in the end is to weaken Ukraine as much as possible," he said, warning that the conflict is shifting into what will probably be a "protracted" phase with fighting continuing for months to come.

Analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a Monday report that Russian forces pulled out from the Kyiv area are “highly unlikely to be effectively deployed elsewhere in Ukraine and are likely a spent force.” Russia’s success, the report said, would probably depend on its ability to capture the eastern city of Slovyansk.

“Efforts by Russian forces advancing from Izyum to capture Slovyansk and threaten Ukrainian forces in Donbas with encirclement will likely prove to be the next pivotal battle of the war in Ukraine,” the report said. “If Russian forces are unable to take Slovyansk, Russia’s campaign to capture the entirety of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts will likely fail.”

The U.S. and NATO allies are planning to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia this week, Sullivan said, adding that he expected "additional new [defense] capabilities beyond what's already been sent to Ukraine” to be delivered in the near future.

Pressed on why the administration rejected Zelensky's characterization of the Bucha atrocities as a genocide, Sullivan said: “We have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide."

Although they were unable to enter central Kyiv, Russia said its forces had successfully completed the "first phase" of the war against Ukraine and were shifting east to the industrial Donbas region and other areas that are home to pro-Russia separatist movements.

Russian troops appeared to have left several towns around the northeastern city of Chernihiv by Monday, according to regional Gov. Viacheslav Chaus.

Chaus, who said that about 70% of the city is destroyed, warned remaining residents not to get too comfortable. In a message posted to the Telegram app, he counseled patience as Ukrainian troops clear mines.

"We must avoid new victims," he said.

Major aid routes into the city have been cut off for weeks, but Ukrainian news outlet RBK Ukraina reported a positive development: The 92-mile car route between Kyiv and Chernihiv had been partially reopened Monday morning.

Farther east in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, the local prosecutor's office said Monday that shelling of residential buildings Sunday left seven people dead and 34 injured.

In Mariupol, a battered southern port city that has seen some of the worst publicly documented atrocities of the war, officials have continued to struggle to evacuate residents and send in aid.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Monday that a convoy of seven buses bound for Mariupol had been blocked in the Russian-held city of Manhush. Efforts to bring aid and evacuate residents have repeatedly fallen apart, with Ukraine accusing Russian forces of failing to honor the pledge to allow safe corridors out of Mariupol.

New strikes were reported overnight on the historic Black Sea port of Odesa and the city of Mykolaiv, both in the south. The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich, said late Monday on a Facebook broadcast that the Russian bombardment left many people dead or injured. Russian troops, he said, struck numerous buildings, including houses, hospitals and schools.

The shifting terrain of war has left western parts of Ukraine in relative peace as local recovery efforts began even as war rages in the south and east.

The British Ministry of Defense warned Monday that Russian fighters were in a "consolidate and reorganize" phase as they planned more offensives in the Donbas. The ministry said fighters from Wagner, a Russian paramilitary company, were staging in the area.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military said in a Monday report that a "hidden mobilization" was underway by Russians to regroup amid their pullback from some parts of Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation plan to engage around 60,000 people during the mobilization," the report said.

According to the United Nations, at least 1,417 civilians have been killed since Russia launched the war Feb. 24. About a quarter of Ukraine's population of 44 million has been displaced, with more than 4 million fleeing the country.

McDonnell reported from Lviv, Kaleem from London and Jarvie from Atlanta. Tracy Wilkinson and Eli Stokols contributed to this report from Washington.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenksy Alleges 'Torture' and 'Executions' in Bucha as Russia Retreats

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of torturing and executing hundreds of people in areas including Bucha and Hostomel, in an address posted to Facebook on April 3.“I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel,” Zelensky said. “What did they do? Why were they killed?”“War crimes in Bucha and other cities during the Russian occupation will also be considered by the UN Security Council on Tuesday,” he added.Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence released footage on April 3 showing destruction in Bucha following the retreat of Russian forces from the area.Graphic video released by the Ukrainian military on the same day showed bodies strewn across the streets of Bucha.The Washington Post, citing two sources, reported the latest brutalities have prompted Biden administration officials to discuss intensifying their sanctions campaign against Russia.On Sunday Russia denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, describing footage and photographs of dead bodies as a “provocation” and a “staged performance” by Kyiv. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • ‘Torture Room’ Discovered After Putin’s Killing Spree, Ukraine Says

    Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s OfficeThis story contains graphic descriptions and images.Ukrainian law enforcement officers have discovered a torture room in Bucha, just outside Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office.Russian forces have tortured and killed civilians inside the torture room, the office claimed.“Soldiers of the Russian Federation armed forces tortured unarmed civilians and then killed them,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a Facebook post about the allege

  • N.Korea says it will strike South with nuclear weapons if attacked -KCNA

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea opposes war, but if South Korea chooses military confrontation or makes a preemptive strike, then the North's nuclear forces will have to attack, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday. Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said it was a "very big mistake" for South Korea's minister of defence to make recent remarks discussing attacks on the North, state news agency KCNA reported. South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said on Friday that his country's military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved firing range, accuracy and power, with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea."

  • Bucha mayor: Russians 'will never be forgiven, on this earth or in heaven,' for Ukraine atrocities

    The mayor of Bucha, Ukraine, forcefully condemned all of Russia on Monday for the widespread civilian deaths in his town, the full extent of which became apparent only amid the withdrawal of Russian forces from the region.

  • Macron's far-right rival, Le Pen, reaches all-time high in presidential second-round vote poll

    French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, whose presidential campaign has gained momentum in recent days, on Monday captured 48.5% of voter intentions in an opinion poll of a likely runoff against Emmanuel Macron, the highest score she has ever notched. Harris Interactive in a poll for business weekly Challenges said that a victory by Macron - which pollsters considered almost a foregone conclusion in past months - was now within the margin of error. "This is the first time that the two finalists of (the presidential election in) 2017 are tested so close," Challenges said on its website, adding that in March, Macron's lead still ranged between 53-47% and 58-42%.

  • Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ as he visits Bucha mass graves

    ‘We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with their limbs cut off, women raped, children killed,’ says Zelensky

  • Arizona AG sues Biden administration over Title 42

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is suing President Joe Biden's administration for planning to end a policy that allows asylum seekers to be turned away at the border.

  • Chris Rock's brother wants Will Smith's Oscar revoked, isn't accepting his apology

    Kenny Rock would like the film academy to take back Will Smith's Oscar for slapping his brother, comedian Chris Rock.

  • Nobody wins a practice round, but Monday was the start of Tiger Woods' new chapter

    This year’s Masters already promised to be historically loud. But having Woods on property intensified an already explosive atmosphere.

  • Voices: Food may be Putin’s next weapon – how can we keep the world nourished?

    A Putin-proof food security strategy wouldn’t subsidise wasteful use of fertiliser, grub up the hedgerows or plough the world’s wild areas

  • Biden calls for 'war crime trial' after reports of massacre in Bucha

    President Biden addressed reports of a massacre in Bucha, Ukraine and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. The president also told reporters he is seeking more sanctions against Russia.

  • Trump endorses Sarah Palin for Alaska US House seat

    The death of Don Young left an Alaska House seat vacant and the former governor announced her run on Friday Sarah Palin and Donald Trump at a Town Hall in 2016. Photograph: Kamil Krzaczyński/Reuters Donald Trump has endorsed the former governor and vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin for the vacant congressional seat in Alaska. “Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big,” the former president said in a statement on Sunday night. “Now, it’s my turn! Sarah has be

  • Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha

    President Joe Biden called for war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he’d seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine

  • Bucha massacre revives EU momentum to cut off Russian energy

    Reproduced from Bloomberg; Chart: Axios VisualsRussia's massacre of civilians in Bucha has reignited a debate within the European Union about banning Russian energy imports — and whether any threshold of atrocity in Ukraine would justify plunging Europe into a recession.Why it matters: The EU's continued reliance on Russian energy is refilling the Kremlin's coffers at a breakneck pace, financing President Vladimir Putin's war machine at the same time Western leaders claim to be collecting eviden

  • EU imports of Russian gas hit post-invasion high

    Russian gas imports to the EU have hit the highest levels since the invasion of Ukraine despite an apparent massacre of civilians in Bucha that has sparked an outcry around the world.

  • Western Officials Condemn Russia After Gruesome Images of War Emerge

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS his country is being destroyed and eliminated as officials say there is evidence of war crimes.

  • U.S. economy could face ‘milder recession’ in 2024 from Fed policy: Economist

    Nomura Securities Senior US Economist Robert Dent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation, consumer spending, recessionary risks, the labor market, and Fed policy.

  • Jose Maria Olazabal hoping Tiger Woods can complete Masters comeback

    Woods looks likely to compete at Augusta National this week.

  • CNN viewers moved by Bucha father’s ‘Yesterday’ rendition for infant son: ‘My heart is tearing’

    Father flees Bucha where bodies are strewn in the streets and satellite images show mass graves

  • Putin’s Minions Demand Grotesque ‘Rewards’ for Mass Killers in Ukraine

    ZOHRA BENSEMRAThis story contains graphic descriptions and images.While most of the world gasped at the latest round of atrocities perpetrated by invading Russian troops in Ukraine, Kremlin propagandists and government officials are only doubling down. The shocking footage of the massacre that took place in the Ukrainian city of Bucha was repeatedly broadcast on Russian state television this week with the label “Fake” slapped across the screen.During Monday’s broadcast of state TV show 60 Minute