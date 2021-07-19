Calls about gunshots prompt large response

Jul. 19—HIGH POINT — Calls from the public led police to believe there might be a mass shooting episode going on Sunday night, but after officers arrived they realized there had been just one gun and only two cars were damaged, police said.

High Point Communications received several calls shortly after 10 p.m. about shots fired in the parking lot of the Palladium Cinemas on Samet Drive.

"Initial reports from citizens described this incident as an active shooter situation," the High Point Police Department said in a press release.

This report initiated a large joint law enforcement response from High Point, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and Greensboro Police Department, "but once the officers arrived on scene it was quickly determined that this had not been an active shooter," the press release said.

It was determined that a firearm had been discharged and damaged two vehicles in the parking lot.

Police searched the area but found no one who was injured.

Businesses within the complex went into lockdown and law enforcement restricted access to the area for approximately 30 minutes until it was deemed safe to reopen.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were still being investigated and suspect information was still being developed Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the High Point Police Departments Crime Stoppers program at 336-889-4000.