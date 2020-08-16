He calls himself a ‘witch’ and a ‘god.’ He’s been arrested in the missing mother case

An Alabama resident who claims to be a witch, a god and the last person to see missing mother Leila Cavett alive now sits in Broward County Main Jail.

Shannon Ryan, 38, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, faces two counts of lying to a federal officer.

Though other news reports say U.S. Marshals arrested Shannon Ryan, the U.S. Marshals said Sunday afternoon they didn’t make the arrest. The FBI held a press conference Thursday to distribute photos of Cavett and a timeline of her disappearance, but a spokesman said Sunday, “We are not commenting at this time.”

Leila Cavett

The FBI said Thursday the last record they have of Jasper, Alabama resident Cavett alive is the security camera video from July 25 at a Hollywood RaceTrac station. Her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found the next day walking around a Miramar apartment complex, launching the investigation into his mother’s disappearance.

Leila Cavett and 2-year-old son, Kamdyn in a Hollywood RaceTrac on July 25.

Ryan’s an incessant poster on Facebook over the pages “Shannon Ryan” and “Magnetic Kundalini,” the latter of which is devoted to “Witchcraft, Knowledge of Self, Kemetic Kundalini & Chakra meditation, Kemetic Science, Health, wellness, fitness, mentorship.”

Ryan’s story of Cavett’s disappearance

Among his many posts on Aug. 9 is a 51-minute video on Aug. 9 in which he stated what he claims he knows about what happened to Cavett. From one of Ryan’s side rants in the video, some in the North Alabama region in which Jasper and Muscle Shoals sit about 90 minutes apart blame Ryan for Cavett’s disappearance.

A still from Shannon Ryan’s Aug. 9 Facebook video in which he makes several claims about Leila Cavett, the mother of the 2-year-old found in Miramar, last seen at a Hollywood gas station on July 25.

“I did some burglary,” Ryan said. “I sold drugs when I as younger. I went to prison, too. That’s the dirt I grew up out of that made me the god I am today.

“Individuals love to try to hold you to a past frequency. You mean I can’t change? I can’t be transformed? I can’t renewed? Yeah, but the minute something goes wrong, you say, ‘This is who the (rhymes with “truck”) he is.’”

Ryan claims he met Cavett when she showed up at his house on a rainy night, filthy, pushing a similarly filthy baby carriage with goods, food and Kamdyn. After she told him a story Ryan said he didn’t believe about being abandoned, he said he took her and her son into his home. Despite helping Cavett get a car, Ryan said, she stole from him twice.

“I hexed her,” Ryan said. “Until you return my (stuff), everything you took, everywhere you go, people will try to take your son.”

Ryan said he came down to Hollywood because one of his students was sick. When she got hospitalized with pneumonia, he said he called Cavett to take the student’s place on an unspecified project that would take him into the Keys and the Everglades. He said he called Cavett “because she’s a survivor. I’m going out in the woods, the Everglades.”

Cavett didn’t show up for four days, Ryan said, in a truck she wanted to sell him. He said they met at the RaceTrac at 5800 Hollywood Blvd., and adjacent Walmart. They went to the beach between meals at Pollo Tropical and The Cheesecake Factory.

Cavett, Ryan said, wound up leaving from the RaceTrac with a carload of guys. Ryan says he spent much of the next day or two at the RaceTrac, using the WiFi. When he came back to her truck i the Walmart parking lot, police were there and questioned him.

“I didn’t know she was missing because I don’t watch TV,” Ryan said.

He posted on Facebook Saturday before being arrested, “Anyone who thinks I have something to do with Leila missing can you please comment on this post. I want to demonstrate my powers and make all of you disappear off my timeline all at once. Don’t get scared now.

“This your five minutes of fame. I won’t delete your comments, Witches Honor. Instead, Next full moon I’m practice my first mass Hexing. Put your name in the pot since you so brave and big and bad and I don’t have any real powers. Make me out a lie. May Jesus (Constantine) receive your prayers and the Blood of Christ (Grape Wine) protect you. See they are just words, anyone can say that (stuff).”

