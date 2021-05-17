Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

  • A man walks past the the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual meeting Sunday over the situation in Gaza calling for an end to Israel’s military attacks on the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
  • Two Israeli soldiers walk around an artillery unit, at the Israeli Gaza border, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
1 / 3

Palestinians Israel

A man walks past the the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual meeting Sunday over the situation in Gaza calling for an end to Israel’s military attacks on the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER and EDITH M. LEDERER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.N. Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency weekend meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes.

President Joe Biden gave no signs of stepping up public pressure on Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire despite calls from some Democrats for the Biden administration to get more involved.

His ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told an emergency high-level meeting of the Security Council that the United States was “working tirelessly through diplomatic channels" to stop the fighting.

But as battles between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers surged to their worst levels since 2014 and the international outcry grew, the Biden administration — determined to wrench U.S. foreign policy focus away from the Middle East and Afghanistan — has declined so far to criticize Israel's part in the fighting or send a top-level envoy to the region. Appeals by other countries showed no sign of progress.

Thomas-Greenfield warned that the return to armed conflict would only put a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict even further out of reach. However, the United States, Israel's closest ally, has so far blocked days of efforts by China, Norway and Tunisia to get the Security Council to issue a statement, including a call for the cessation of hostilities.

In Israel, Hady Amr, a deputy assistant dispatched by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to try to de-escalate the crisis, met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who thanked the U.S. for its support.

Blinken himself headed out on an unrelated tour of Nordic countries, with no announced plans to stop in the Middle East in response to the crisis. He made calls from the plane to Egypt and other nations working to broker a cease-fire, telling Egypt that all parties “should de-escalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee, urged Biden on Sunday to step up pressure on both sides to end current fighting and revive talks to resolve Israel's conflicts and flashpoints with the Palestinians.

“I think the administration needs to push harder on Israel and the Palestinian Authority to stop the violence, bring about a cease-fire, end these hostilities, and get back to a process of trying to resolve this long-standing conflict,” Schiff, a California Democrat, told CBS's “Face the Nation.”

And Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, the senior Republican on the foreign relations subcommittee for the region, joined Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, the subcommittee chairman, in asking both sides to cease fire. “As a result of Hamas' rocket attacks and Israel's response, both sides must recognize that too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further,” the two said.

Biden focused on civilian deaths from Hamas rockets in a call with Netanyahu on Saturday, and a White House readout of the call made no mention of the U.S. urging Israel to join in a cease-fire that regional countries were pushing. Thomas-Greenfield said U.S. diplomats were engaging with Israel, Egypt and Qatar, along with the U.N.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, medics said, bringing the toll since Hamas and Israel opened their air and artillery battles to at least 188 killed in Gaza and eight in Israel. Some 55 children in Gaza and a 5-year-old boy in Israel were among the dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis in a televised address Sunday that Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” on Hamas. That will “take time,” Netanyahu said, signaling the war would rage on for now.

Representatives of Muslim nations met Sunday to demand Israel halt attacks that are killing Palestinian civilians in the crowded Gaza strip. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan called on “the international community to take urgent action to immediately stop military operations.”

The meeting of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation also saw Turkey and some others criticize a U.S.-backed push under which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other Islamic nations signed bilateral deals with Israel to normalize their relations, stepping over the wreckage of collapsed international efforts to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians long-term.

“The massacre of Palestinian children today follows the purported normalization,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said. t

At the virtual meeting of the Security Council, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the U.N. was actively engaging all parties for an immediate cease-fire.

Returning to the scenes of Palestinian militant rocket fire and Israeli airstrikes in the fourth such war between Israel and Hamas, “only perpetuates the cycles of death, destruction and despair, and pushes farther to the horizon any hopes of coexistence and peace,” Guterres said.

Eight foreign ministers spoke at the Security Council session, reflecting the seriousness of the conflict, with almost all urging an end to the fighting.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, had thrown U.S. support solidly behind Israel, embracing Netanyahu as an ally in Trump's focus on confronting Iran. Trump gave little time to efforts by past U.S. administrations to push peace accords between Israel and the Palestinians, instead encouraging and rewarding Arab nations that signed two-country normalization deals with Israel.

Biden, instead, calls Middle East and Central Asia conflicts a distraction from U.S. foreign policy priorities, including competition with China.

He's sought to calm some conflicts and extricate the U.S. from others, including ending U.S. military support for a Saudi-led war in Yemen, planning to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and trying to return to a nuclear deal with Iran that Israel opposes.

___

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City and Lederer from New York. Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai and Lisa Mascaro in Washington and AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu says military campaign will continue despite increasing calls for ceasefire as Israeli airstrikes killed 42 people in Gaza Sunday

    Netanyahu said the attacks would continue at "full-force" and that "we'll do whatever it takes to restore order and quiet."

  • UN envoys call urgent meeting on Mideast conflict

    U.N. Security Council diplomats convened an emergency meeting to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed in the Mideast as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest attacks yet during nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes. (May 16)

  • 'It's a human rights issue': Thousands across US join global protests in solidarity with Palestine

    Thousands of people across the nation joined global protests this weekend to demand an end to Israel airstrikes.

  • Lawmakers call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire as aerial bombardments continue into night

    Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and 28 Senate Democrats on Sunday called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as fighting continued into the night.Driving the news: Young, a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, joined panel Chair Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in a bipartisan statement saying: "Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas' rocket attacks, in a manner proportionate with the threat its citizens are facing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."As a result of Hamas' rocket attacks and Israel's response, both sides must recognize that too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further," Young and Murphy added. "We are encouraged by reports that the parties are exploring a ceasefire. We hope that this ceasefire can be reached quickly and that additional steps can be taken to preserve a two-state future."Of note: Murphy also added his name to a separate statement with 27 other Democrats, led by Sen. Jon Ossoff (Ga.), saying: "To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire."Joint Statement Urging Ceasefire in Middle East pic.twitter.com/nkTNFqH7re— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) May 16, 2021 The big picture: The lawmakers' calls came after the United Nations Security Council held a meeting to discuss the violence that has killed over 180 Palestinians and 10 Israelis since fighting began last Monday.Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, told the virtual meeting that the Biden administration had "made clear" to both sides that it would provide assistance "should the parties seek a ceasefire," per Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Gaza reports deadliest day of fighting as Israel-Hamas aerial bombardments enter second week

    Israel and Hamas continued aerial bombardments into Monday morning, as fighting entered a second week.Why it matters: The worst fighting in the region since 2014 has resulted in the deaths of 197 people in Gaza and 10 in Israel. 58 Palestinian children and two Israeli children are among those killed since the aerial exchanges began on May 10, Reuters notes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Gaza officials said 10 children were among 42 people to die in airstrikes Sunday — the deadliest day so far of the latest conflict. Israeli's military said it had "attacked the homes of nine Hamas commanders across Gaza," as Hamas continued to rockets toward civilian areas of Israel, AP reports.United Nations Secretary General António Guterres at a UN Security Council meeting Sunday called for the fighting to stop immediately. "This latest round of violence only perpetuates the cycles of death, destruction and despair," he said.The big picture: President Biden raised concerns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday about civilian casualties in Gaza and the bombing of a building that housed media offices including AP and Al Jazeera.The U.S. has said it will provide assistance "should the parties seek a ceasefire," and 28 Democratic senators have called for the violence to end. Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) issued a bipartisan statement urging both sides not to "escalate the conflict further."Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli forces would continue airstrikes for "as long as necessary," per Reuters. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, early on May 17. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A wounded Palestinians girl is evacuated from the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, following Israeli airstrikes. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A building damaged by Hamas rockets in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 16. Photo: Gideon Markowicz/AFP via Getty Images Smoke billows from a fire following Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in Gaza on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by Hamas from Gaza toward Israel early on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian doctors rush to treat a wounded girl who arrived with her family at Al-Shifa Hospital after intensive bombardments in Gaza City on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Members of Israel's security and emergency services transport an injured woman from a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan on May 15. Photo: Oren Ziv/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians carry one of survivors from under the rubble of a building, after it was struck by Israeli strikes, in Gaza, May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images A member of the Israeli emergency services works on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, following the launching of rockets from Gaza. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper: AP calls for independent investigation into Israeli bombing of Gaza officeEditor's note: This article has been updated with the latest developments in the fighting, the political reaction and more photos.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Israeli officials give updates on fighting with Gaza

    Israeli officials gave an update Saturday on the conflict with Gaza after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a building housing offices of the AP and other media outlets.

  • Liz Cheney said she refuses to 'whitewash' the Capitol Riot, calling Republicans who do 'disgraceful and despicable'

    "The notion that this was somehow a tourist event is disgraceful and despicable, and I won't be part of whitewashing what happened on January 6," she said.

  • Biden must speak out against apartheid in Israel

    Now is the time for President Joe Biden to speak out against apartheid in Israel and for the U.S. to no longer support state-sanctioned violence and repression against Palestinians. Violence and civil unrest have broken out in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) waging airstrikes with U.S.-supplied bombs and flattening Palestinian high rise apartment buildings in Gaza and the Palestinian militant group Hamas launching rocket attacks. Dozens have been killed, mostly Palestinians, including children.

  • Vice President Harris celebrates Ella Emhoff's college graduation: 'Keep dreaming with ambition'

    The vice-president, known to her step-children as "Momala" congratulated Emhoff on her achievement.

  • Navajos say new Arizona restrictions will complicate voting

    Arizona Republicans say the voter restrictions they're pushing after President Joe Biden's win in the state last year are designed to strengthen the integrity of future elections. The bills, some signed into law this past week by Gov. Doug Ducey, are worrisome for Native Americans who live in remote areas, other communities of color and voters whose first language isn’t English. One codifies the existing practice of giving voters who didn't sign mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day to do so, defying a recently settled lawsuit that would have given voters additional days to provide a signature.

  • Nicki Minaj Honors Late Father Robert Maraj on What Would've Been His Birthday: 'Miss U So Much'

    Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj died in a hit-and-run accident in February

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Rips Gun Laws That “Exalt A White Person’s Fear Over A Black Person’s Life”

    John Oliver kicked off Last Week Tonight by sounding off on the current state of affairs between Israel and Palestine. The host was noticeably irritated by the diction of the Israeli government and certain American outlets who described Israel’s human rights violations as “evictions” and “property disputes.” Oliver considered them especially misleading. “It’s like running […]

  • Gunman hides in woman’s trunk, shoots at her as she enters women’s clinic, Texas cops say

    A protester outside the facility fired at the gunman, police say.

  • Jeff Bezos' support for Biden's corporate tax hike means nothing if Amazon can still dodge paying their fair share in taxes

    By not paying their share in taxes, Amazon and other large companies leave small businesses and average Americans to pick up their tab.

  • 'Small mistake': Israeli military spokesman denies inaccurate information was a ploy to deceive Hamas

    The Israeli military spokesman said Israeli troops were trying to trick Hamas into going into its network of underground tunnels, but he denied being part of the ploy.

  • Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza

    Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip. Thousands of people shut down traffic on a major thoroughfare in west Los Angeles as they marched two miles from outside the federal building to the Israeli consulate.

  • Gaza pummelled in fresh Israeli airstrikes as calls for de-escalation go unheeded

    Israel launched dozens of air strikes in Gaza and the Hamas militant group kept up its rocket attacks on Israeli cities in fighting that spilled into a second week on Monday. International calls mounted for a ceasefire, but there was no sign of any imminent end to the most serious hostilities between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists in years. Roads, security buildings, militants' training camps and houses were bombed in Israeli attacks that seemed to be focused on Gaza City, witnesses said. The sound of explosions echoed in many part of the Palestinian enclave overnight. The Israeli military said fighter jets struck "terror targets", after rocket barrages from Gaza were fired at the Israeli cities of Beersheba and Ashkelon just after midnight.

  • Mines were once the beating heart of eastern Ukraine. Now they are ticking time bomb.

    “For now, the Nova mine is coping with the waters,” a former worker said. “But this is nature, it can’t be predicted.”

  • At Miss Universe pageant, Myanmar's contestant pleads "our people are dying"

    "Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day," she said in a video message for the competition, where she was appearing in the finals at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Myanmar's junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment. Thuzar Wint Lwin is among dozens of Myanmar celebrities, actors, social media influencers and sports people who have voiced opposition to the coup, in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained.

  • Cash windfall helps Newsom shake California recall election

    A fading coronavirus crisis and an astounding windfall of tax dollars have reshuffled California's emerging recall election, allowing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to talk about an end to most COVID-19 restrictions and propose billions in new spending as he looks to fend off Republicans who depict him as a foppish failure.